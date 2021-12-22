A holiday dinner was also held at Montague Intermediate School, where students raised $2,495 for the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank. Back row, from left, are Hunter Freake, Maria MacConnell, Adrianna Catellier, Hannah Skrynsky, Gracie MacIntyre, Megan O’Brien and Emma Davies. Front: Jamie Reid, Brookelynn Langley, Hannah Rafuse, Frank Dourte of the food bank, Mark Campbell, Mason Norton, Hunter Martell and Kevin Courtney. Submitted photo
The annual Holiday Dinner at Montague Consolidated was a resounding success, according to vice principal Betty MacDonald.
“We served close to 500 meals, students and staff,” she said, noting the tradition began seven years ago.
“It came to our attention that some of our students didn’t have a holiday meal so we came together to create the event.”
This year, as in years past, several Island farmers along with ADL helped make the dinner a reality.
Brookfield Gardens provided carrots, Annear Farms the potatoes, and the chickens came from Larkin Farms. The school’s Grade 2 class hatched chicks in an Agriculture in the Classroom project last spring which were supplied by Larkin Farms.
Laurie Loane, Executive Director of Prince Edward Island Agriculture Sector Council said having the students raise the chicks was a great lesson, but now with the continuity of having that same farmer who supplied the eggs donate the processed chicken students will learn even more.
“It encompasses public trust,” Ms Loane said.
“It shows these kids where their food actually comes from.”
Ms Loane gives credit to the farmers for not only their generosity, but also for sharing their knowledge.
Back at the school as preparations for the feast began with a host of volunteer parents peeling and chopping, Ms MacDonald said the parents love pitching in as a start to their own holiday celebrations.
Students in a kindergarten class jumped in full tilt and created place-cards at their festive table.
“We are so happy to be able to provide this for our students each year,” Ms MacDonald said.
“We also need to thank the Montague Lions Club for letting us borrow their outdoor burners, pots and serving utensils.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.