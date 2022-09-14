Transportation and Safety Board of Canada’s (TSB) investigation into the MV Holiday Island’s engine room fire and emergency evacuation could take 450 days or longer to complete.
“Rest assured that when we discover serious safety deficiencies during one of our investigations, we do not wait for the investigation report to make them known,” TSB media representative told The Graphic. “We inform the industry and the regulator as quickly as possible.”
The TSB has not issued any safety communications yet as a result of the investigation of the ferry incident which it has labelled ‘TSB investigation M22A0258’.
The fire, which occurred in July, caused all crew and passengers to evacuate from the ship just off Wood Islands. Personal vehicles were left on board as the fire smoldered in the engine room, releasing thick fumes into the atmosphere for hours after the evacuation. Damage to the ship is still holding it back from regular operation and it is unclear if the over 50-year-old vessel will ever return to ferry Islanders, visitors and commercial vehicles between Wood Islands, PEI and Caribou, NS.
The TSB’s Atlantic Marine Branch investigators, based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, are co-ordinating with TSB’s lab engineers based in Ottawa and with human factors experts and other specialists to work through the second phase of the three-part investigative process: the examination and analysis phase.
Regional Senior Investigator Jeremy Ross of Dartmouth is leading the process. He has worked for the Canadian Coast Guard since 1999, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax since 2009 and with the TSB since 2018. He holds two bachelor’s degrees, one in biology, one in nautical sciences navigation and he holds a near coastal captain or master certificate.
The first phase of the investigation mostly consisted of field work. The team secured and examined the occurrence site, examined and photographed the vessel, equipment and wreckage; interviewed some witnesses as well as company and government personnel and reviewed some documentation.
Now, in the second phase, the team is working to review more extensive company, vessel, government and other records; further examine selected wreckage in laboratories; test selected components and systems; read and analyze recorders and other data; conduct further interviews; create simulations and reconstruct events; determine the sequence of events; identify safety deficiencies; and update the public on the investigation. TSB will move into the third and final stage which is the reporting stage, once this is complete.
The incident has been rated as a Class 3 occurrence by the TSB. This means it is likely safety lessons will be identified through the investigation.
Single occurrences within Canada, subject to the mandatory reporting requirements in the TSB Regulations fit within three categories TSB occurrence Classes 2, 3 and 4.
“There was significant damage to the MV Holiday Island and there was a high public profile and public expectation an investigation will be conducted. There were also a large number of people directly affected or at risk and there is a potential for discovering new and meaningful safety lessons,” said the media representative explaining why this case is considered a Class 3 investigation.
Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017.
I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.
