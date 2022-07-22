fishing boat rescue.jpg

The fishing vessel Mellissa Jayne, owned by Myles MacDonald, carried a load of passengers from the MV Holiday Island to the Wood Islands Ferry Terminal after the ferry caught fire and an evacuation was ordered. Gordon Stewart photo

Northumberland Ferries Ltd says the MV Holiday Island will likely not be back in service soon after a fire on board Friday morning, and it doesn’t know when the ferry will dock so passengers can retrieve their vehicles.

Director of corporate services Rhonda Latter said the intention is for service to resume Saturday with the MV Confederation on a modified schedule that is still being worked out.

Ferry loaded with passengers on fire off Wood Islands
passengers on the wharf.jpg

Passengers rescued from the MV Holiday Island shed their life jackets on the wharf at Wood Islands. Gordon Stewart photo
ferry fire two.jpg

The MV Holiday Island anchored on a shoal just off the Wood Islands Ferry Terminal when a fire was discovered in the engine room. Gordon Stewart photo
more passengers on the wharf.jpg

Vernon River Volunteer Fire Department was one of 16 departments to respond to a fire on the MV Holiday Island Friday morning, with departments coming from as far away as New London. Passengers from the NFL ferry were evacuated from the ship and taken to the Wood Islands ferry terminal. The fire was quickly contained by the ship’s crew and no injuries were reported. Gordon Stewart photo
lifejacket at the terminal.jpg

Passengers shed their lifejackets as they were taken ashore during the evacuation of the MV Holiday Island. Gordon Stewart photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.