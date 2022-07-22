The fishing vessel Mellissa Jayne, owned by Myles MacDonald, carried a load of passengers from the MV Holiday Island to the Wood Islands Ferry Terminal after the ferry caught fire and an evacuation was ordered. Gordon Stewart photo
Vernon River Volunteer Fire Department was one of 16 departments to respond to a fire on the MV Holiday Island Friday morning, with departments coming from as far away as New London. Passengers from the NFL ferry were evacuated from the ship and taken to the Wood Islands ferry terminal. The fire was quickly contained by the ship’s crew and no injuries were reported. Gordon Stewart photo
Northumberland Ferries Ltd says the MV Holiday Island will likely not be back in service soon after a fire on board Friday morning, and it doesn’t know when the ferry will dock so passengers can retrieve their vehicles.
Director of corporate services Rhonda Latter said the intention is for service to resume Saturday with the MV Confederation on a modified schedule that is still being worked out.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax said 182 passengers were safely disembarked after the fire broke out in the engine room just before approach to Wood Islands around 11 am.
As of 4 pm, 13 crew members and some firefighters were still on board and the fire may not have been extinguished yet, Ms Latter said.
She added the company is working as quickly as possible to safely return the vessel to dock so passengers can get their vehicles and the belongings inside, and the Confederation will be able to move in and out of the dock while the Holiday Island is still there.
Jim Conboy and his partner Claire Delisle of Ottawa are among those who left their vehicle, as well as a camper, behind on the ferry.
“Your initial response when the alarm goes off is it’s an annoyance more than anything, maybe a false alarm,” Mr Conboy said. “And then a few guys come around and say, ‘Everybody remain calm, we’ve got a little issue.’”
Then came the announcement of a fire in the engine room, at which point Mr Conboy stepped outside and saw black smoke rising.
“It was serious at that point.”
The pair never saw any flames, and passengers were told while still on the boat that the blaze had been contained.
Then came the challenging process of transferring people to lifeboats, which involved sliding down a large orange contraption from the top deck that reminded Mr Conboy of a water park ride.
“I move pretty good, but there were other people with mobility issues,” he said. “You’re going down this slide and you’re not sure what’s at the bottom. It was probably 30, 40 feet and at a 45-degree angle.”
Some older passengers needed the help of two or three people to get onto the lifeboats, he added.
Once the ferry was unloaded, passengers were taken to the nearby Plough the Waves Centre. Those who needed accommodations were then taken to a Charlottetown hotel on school buses which responded to the incident.
Mr Conboy and Ms Delisle were planning to stay with a relative in Souris.
Graham Usher of Halifax said the Holiday Island’s crew did an “excellent” job handling the situation on board.
“They were all calm. They seemed to be reasonably organized and they moved people along pretty well and kept us well-informed. That was impressive,” he said.
Mr Usher, who was just starting a two-week vacation with his wife, said the important thing is everyone made it out safely.
See more on this story in the July 27 issue of the Eastern Graphic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.