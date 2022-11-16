It is the evening of November 9, 2022 and all I want to do is cry, really I want to put my face in my hands and cry! After speaking to Beavers and Cubs about the importance and significance of Remembrance Day I stopped by a Dollarama to get myself a chocolate bar as a bit of a treat for a job well done.

On the door of Dollarama was a sign that read “Closed Remembrance Day” “Happy Holiday!” Did I read the sign correctly? No, this wasn’t possible – a Canadian company with stores coast to coast to coast not realizing the significance or the solemnity of the day for millions of Canadians. How could this be? 

