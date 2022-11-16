It is the evening of November 9, 2022 and all I want to do is cry, really I want to put my face in my hands and cry! After speaking to Beavers and Cubs about the importance and significance of Remembrance Day I stopped by a Dollarama to get myself a chocolate bar as a bit of a treat for a job well done.
On the door of Dollarama was a sign that read “Closed Remembrance Day” “Happy Holiday!” Did I read the sign correctly? No, this wasn’t possible – a Canadian company with stores coast to coast to coast not realizing the significance or the solemnity of the day for millions of Canadians. How could this be?
As a veteran and member of the Royal Canadian Legion, I thought to myself, I have failed, we have failed to pass on the importance of Remembrance Day.
Our bywords for over a century like ‘We Will Remember Them’ and ‘Lest We Forget’ didn’t seem to matter anymore. Have we really Forgotten? The First World War was over 100 years ago and may be a distant memory for some, but, we have had more recent wars and conflicts like Afghanistan in which young Canadians have been killed and wounded in body and spirit. For the hundreds of thousands of Canadians killed or wounded in action and the millions that have served our country, was their sacrifice in vain?
No! We must safeguard Remembrance Day as a solemn and hallowed day to remember their sacrifices. It is not a holiday and it certainly should not be Happy! Every Canadian should be wearing a poppy during Remembrance week to remind themselves that Freedom isn’t free and it was paid for with incredible sacrifice. I am not an Influencer, but, I wish I was for this one important day that we MUST commemorate every year on the 11th of November – Remembrance Day! Lest We Forget. WE WILL REMEMBER THEM!
Owen J W Parkhouse CD, MA,
A proud Canadian Veteran and 1st Vice-President of Dominion Command of the Royal Canadian Legion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.