Well I must say I was in shock on Monday night. The young and strong Dylan Lowery team got shown how to curl. Dylan and teammates Wayne Jay and Connor McCarthy didn’t stand a chance. Darlene London, Sherren MacKinnon, Bev Harding and Susan Watts were on fire.
Oh the weather was frightful Tuesday which cancelled both Souris and Montague curling.
But on Wednesday night at the Montague Curling Club it was brother against brother in competitive play. Matthew MacDonald, Steven MacLeod and Wayne Jay went up against Shane MacDonald, Jay Adamson and Andrew Lowe. I was so excited seeing Matthew for the first time this year that I forgot to see who won the match.
I would like to raise a complaint about Wednesday night’s play though. Apparently the Bogside players get beer for making a double but it didn’t apply to me. My beautiful double in the fourth end didn’t count! There has to be something about a double against the opposition not taking out our own teams rocks.
Holy high scoring game. Howard MacNeill, Stephanie Perigoe and Benny Nabuurs battled it out against Bev Harding, Tom Perigoe and Janet Whiteway on Thursday. Both teams were on the verge of running out of scoreboard but in the end Bev had the highest score.
Sorry to say I’ll be taking a break for the holidays so there will be no column next week. I’m actually going south for Christmas so I’ll take this time to wish all the readers and curling fans a Merry Christmas. See you all in 2023.
