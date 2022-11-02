The PEI Home and School Federation has heard many concerns from the public about the mail-in ballot format chosen for this fall’s school board elections, says president Dionne Tuplin.
The process recommended by Elections PEI and chosen by the Department of Education requires all voters to request a mail-in ballot. The electoral body has emphasized applying for a ballot online, although this can also be done by phone.
“There are concerns,” Ms Tuplin said. “(Many) don’t have the computer skills to do the registering for the mail-in ballot. Many are accustomed to voting in-person, the same as they do for municipal or provincial elections.”
The Home and School president said many would prefer to see the school board process combined with municipal or provincial elections with in-person voting.
“We’ve also heard from the community that they’ve never participated in a mail-in ballot only, and if the goal is to get voters to vote, there should be multiple options,” Ms Tuplin said.
Some people are very passionate about the makeup of school boards and want to vote, but are feeling “a little limited in their choices,” she added. Another issue is some people who registered for a ballot had yet to receive them.
The federation encouraged people to register for a ballot, via social media posts, media advertising, and hosting events to meet the candidates.
They also encourage people who want to see a different format the next time around to write letters to the premier and the Minister of Education to bring the message home.
Tim Garrity, the province’s chief electoral officer, said Elections PEI recommended a mail-in ballot format because it was the cheapest and easiest option to implement.
He said it was not feasible to hold the school board ballot in conjunction with November 7 municipal elections. The municipal and school zones don’t match up and extra staff would be required to run school board elections in areas where municipal candidates were acclaimed, he said.
It would cost about $375,000 to run an in-person Island-wide school board contest, he said, compared to an estimated $50,000 for the current format.
“Our database system is not capable of handling the complexities around who gets that ballot and where it would go,” he said of situations where voters in the same municipal or provincial district would be voting in different school zones.
Elections PEI recommended the mail-in option over combining with provincial or municipal elections, standalone in-person voting, online-only and hybrid models, Mr Garrity said.
He said New Brunswick is the only jurisdiction that runs school board elections in conjunction with municipal or provincial contests using what’s called a tabulator ballot where voters make their choices for multiple elections at once.
“If the legislation were to change, we could look at it, but it would dramatically change elections on PEI. It’s a much bigger conversation to have. I’m not saying it’s an impossibility, but that is a large pile of work.”
He said Elections PEI recommended the option they thought most reasonable, both financially and in reaching as many people as possible.
Mr Garrity said requesting ballots online was seen as a possible stepping stone toward full online voting in the future.
Candidates and the public have raised concerns with the online component this time around, with Zone 6 candidate Laverne MacInnis telling The Graphic last month it disenfranchises some seniors and those without computer access or savvy.
Beckie Keezer, a candidate in Zone 2, Summerside family of schools, said the format has been a hot topic with residents she speaks to as well. “I’ve heard from many voters how inaccessible the PSB election is. There’s been a lack of communication and barriers with the registration process.”
Mr Garrity stressed there were two dedicated bilingual phone lines for people to request ballots that way and a “large number” of people have done that, though he didn’t have an exact number.
If there is a move toward fully online elections in the future, further investigation would be required to ensure there are options for people without access or computer skills, he said.
“I’m not saying 100 per cent online is definitely coming,” he said, adding his report for the education minister after this election will touch on challenges with the current format and recommendations for the future.
When Elections PEI appeared before a standing committee in 2020 to give five different options, their estimate for an online election was $225,000 to $250,000.
As for turnout, Mr Garrity said as of four days before the deadline to request a ballot, turnout was at 2.9 per cent. That surpassed the 2.1 per cent turnout in the last Eastern School Board election in 2008, and less than 1 per cent in the Western election the same year. Those elections were done by in-person voting over half a day or so at one school in each district.
All parents are now required to have the PowerSchool program, which is used to send school updates and things like permission slips and report cards. The Department of Education used this to send out direct links to the online application form for a ballot, he said.
As of October 25, there had been 2,321 requests for ballots from Public Schools Branch voters and 262 in la Commission scolaire de langue francaise, where all but one zone was decided by acclamation.
Mr Garrity said the last day Elections PEI would mail out ballots was Monday, two days after the deadline to request one. Results will be announced November 10.
