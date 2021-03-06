It was 10 years ago when Nova MacIsaac made her first batch of soap and now thousands of bars later she attributes much of her success and creativity to the work ethic she learned from her grandmother the late Elizabeth Chaisson.
“I am Acadian and there is always that drive, for me at least, to be making something for someone, making someone happy,” the Rollo Bay resident said.
In the beginning that is just what her experiments with making soap were, but as she became more confident in the process, it grew into a business and Black Rafter Soapworks was born.
At the very basic level, soap is made when fat and lye are mixed and heated to a precise temperature.
Nova remembers well her grandmother’s soap. The lye used in making it in those days came from liquefying the ashes from the wood stove. It was made and used out of necessity and there was nothing frivolous about it.
“It was bitter and caustic, but it made everyone and everything clean and that’s what counted,” Nova said.
When she started making her soap there was a lot of trial and error.
Nova had received a book on soap making for Christmas one year from her children who knew she always had the desire to try the craft.
That book was the first of many she has consulted for reference along with many online sites.
“I had to make as many mistakes as I have successes,” Nova said, noting her first few batches were nothing to write home about.
Still she has mastered the craft and these days she churns out bars of soap that “look good enough to eat” in some cases, particularly the ones that have scents such a black raspberry or coconut and lime.
Black Rafter is a home-based business and it isn’t Nova’s first go-round as an entrepreneur, nor is it her only source of income these days.
She owned and operated a fabric and yarn shop in Souris at one time and is currently manager of the East Point Lighthouse.
Just like everyone else, her work life has been affected by the pandemic.
While Nova’s soaps, lip balms, bath tablets and insect repellents are all popular items, 2020 was the first year she sold out of her stock leading up to Christmas.
“If nothing else it is certainly a good time to be in the soap business,” she said.
Despite the renewed interest in soap, Nova has no intention of expanding beyond her kitchen counter.
“It gets me out of bed every morning and I enjoy doing it and as long as that keeps happening I will keep making soap,” she said.
