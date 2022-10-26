simmone pallet

Simonne Cormier and a pallet piled high with an order Comfort ’n Confidence breast prostheses which were shipped out to 380 Jean Couteau Pharmacies in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick earlier in September. Ms Cormier, the founder of Au Naturel, is excited to be moving into the distribution of her products on a larger scale. Submitted photo

Opening her own business wasn’t on Simonne Cormier’s radar, at least not until she saw a need and through what she calls her ‘Acadian stubbornness’ did she know she could make a difference in peoples’ lives.

“We want people to have the empowerment of making a choice and to have the comfort of knowing what they are putting up against their body is natural materials,” Ms Cormier, founder of Au Naturel Solutions based in Montague, said.

Mary

Mary LaClaire with Au Naturel demonstrates how the breast prostheses the Island company makes are filled with a measured weight of alpaca fleece, depending on the size. Charlotte MacAulay photo
staff

Simonne Cormier, right, founded Au Naturel, a company that manufactures breast prostheses made from natural materials with research that began in 2017. From left are staff Christina Matheson, Mary LaClaire and Mallory Lynch. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.