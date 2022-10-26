Simonne Cormier and a pallet piled high with an order Comfort ’n Confidence breast prostheses which were shipped out to 380 Jean Couteau Pharmacies in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick earlier in September. Ms Cormier, the founder of Au Naturel, is excited to be moving into the distribution of her products on a larger scale. Submitted photo
Simonne Cormier, right, founded Au Naturel, a company that manufactures breast prostheses made from natural materials with research that began in 2017. From left are staff Christina Matheson, Mary LaClaire and Mallory Lynch. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Opening her own business wasn’t on Simonne Cormier’s radar, at least not until she saw a need and through what she calls her ‘Acadian stubbornness’ did she know she could make a difference in peoples’ lives.
“We want people to have the empowerment of making a choice and to have the comfort of knowing what they are putting up against their body is natural materials,” Ms Cormier, founder of Au Naturel Solutions based in Montague, said.
The company, incorporated in 2017, has in the past year, after much research and development, launched the creation of an all natural breast prostheses made from bamboo and alpaca fibres.
For the Valleyfield resident, whose roots are in Tignish, the road to creating the perfect prostheses began through her own experience with breast cancer.
Ms Cormier is a survivor.
She was diagnosed in 2016 and after having a lumpectomy as part of her treatment the surgeon talked about the importance of people having choice. His advice was to make sure she knew if she chose to have a prostheses to make sure it was the right fit and comfortable for her.
Ms Cormier was definitely ready to take that advice, but soon found there were no prostheses made of natural materials on the market, at least none that fit her to a tee.
“The journey of treatment and returning back to normalcy doesn’t happen without clothing that drapes properly or feels good on you,” she said describing what she needed personally to feel comfortable after her surgery.
She stresses not everyone’s needs are the same, but in her pursuit for the perfect fit she realized there could be others who were on the same hunt.
Ms Cormier went back to work in 2017. Her job, from which she is now retired, required a lot of travel and she found any prostheses she tried wasn’t working for her.
“Polyester and silicone just weren’t a fit for me,” she said.
She did wear a polyester puff for a few months, but found it was too heavy and it gave her constant hot flash symptoms that proved to be inconvenient to say the least.
“Actually I started wearing rolled up cotton socks and I didn’t have any ill effects so then I knew I was onto something,” she said.
Ms Cormier spent a year doing research and in the end, with the help of her sewing machine and the design talent of a good friend, she had a prototype ready for trial.
Four people tested those first prototypes and from their experience she was able to move on to a bigger trial group whose input ultimately helped the business become what it is today.
“The felting is enough to give it stability, the fleece is what gives it the fullness and it actually gives it the density of breast tissue,” she said. “The weight is not there, but that is okay because we are not trying to replace a breast.”
Her relationship with suppliers has made her business all the more homegrown.
“The whole path from raw material to finished product is hands-on.
Stanfield, under the name of Elita, manufacture the shell of the prostheses. They are based in Truro, Nova Scotia and Legacy Lane Fiber Mill in Sussex, New Brunswick supplied the felted pieces as well as the fleece filling. Currently the raw alpaca material is all sourced in Canada.
“It has been a journey in all aspects, but it has also been a very positive change for those companies as well because they can grow as I grow,” Ms Cormier said.
And growth is exactly what has been happening at Au Naturel in just the past few weeks with a flurry of activity filling the first ever order for multiple stores.
In a race against the weather staff spent September 23, dubbed Fiona Friday, filling boxes and loading them onto pallets to be shipped to 380 Jean Coutu pharmacies in New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario.
Another aspect of the business Ms Cormier is proud of is the fact her product goes beyond cancer survivors when it comes to her customer base.
She points to people who have asymmetry, individuals in the 2SLGBTQ+ community and others looking for enhancement, but don’t want to go a permanent route. These are just some examples of people who could benefit from her business.
“I think it became very evident early on that this is an area of the market that hasn’t been explored fully,” Ms Cormier said.
In 2019 she was a winner of Innovation PEI’s Ignition Fund. She invested the $25,000 funding she received in start-up costs and credits not only Innovation PEI with helping, but many other individuals and organizations as well.
Now, standing on the cusp of expansion she says no matter what the future brings this journey has been positive from the beginning.
“I just know this has brought me the comfort and confidence of being able to wear my clothing, go about my day and just be who I am,” she said.
“That’s what I want for others is to be who you really are without restriction.”
