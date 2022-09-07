Jeff

It has become a habit, in fact I’d strengthen that word to ‘ritual’, that every time I go away, without Heather, I return home to a ‘home improvement’. For example, there was the time shortly after I retired when I went on a golf trip to Alberta for a week. I returned home to absolutely no furniture in the living room. Instead, I was greeted with several long pieces of green tape laid out on the floor. Since I had not been contacted by authorities while I was away, I knew nothing nefarious was in play, but I also knew new furniture was on the way.

I believe our bedroom has switched colour at least twice in my absence. You know, leave with a yellow bedroom, come home to a blue one, leave with a blue one, come back to a light grey one. Full disclosure, Heather is completely in charge of painting and colour scheme around here. She likes to do it and is very good at it and I’m not complaining. She’s always bang on.

