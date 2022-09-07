It has become a habit, in fact I’d strengthen that word to ‘ritual’, that every time I go away, without Heather, I return home to a ‘home improvement’. For example, there was the time shortly after I retired when I went on a golf trip to Alberta for a week. I returned home to absolutely no furniture in the living room. Instead, I was greeted with several long pieces of green tape laid out on the floor. Since I had not been contacted by authorities while I was away, I knew nothing nefarious was in play, but I also knew new furniture was on the way.
I believe our bedroom has switched colour at least twice in my absence. You know, leave with a yellow bedroom, come home to a blue one, leave with a blue one, come back to a light grey one. Full disclosure, Heather is completely in charge of painting and colour scheme around here. She likes to do it and is very good at it and I’m not complaining. She’s always bang on.
Sometimes, when I get home from a trip, it’s a challenge to discover what has changed. I almost need to take an imaginary inventory of all the rooms before I go. For example, one time I did catch the new carpet in the family room, but at the same time missed the new carpet in the office. Actually the carpet from the family room was moved to the office to make room for the new one, and I just don’t ask what happened to the old carpet from the office.
Speaking of the office, it’s a space that seems to undergo a complete metamorphosis on a routine basis. It’s actually been a bedroom, den with television, and now, finally an office space that holds our desks. Yes, we each have a desk in the office. Mine is more like a memorabilia holder and knick-knack container, while Heather’s is all business. But I digress. If I had to guess, I’d say the office space has been redone at least half a dozen times, although I’ve only been witness to one or two of the actual changes.
About six months ago, probably more, I came home one day and there was a box with a new ceiling fan in the bedroom. We had a fan, but when it was installed, you ended up having to operate it by a small remote, instead of a wall switch, which we have always hated. You live in constant fear of losing the remote and having to navigate in the dark. Yet that new box was tucked away in a corner for months, just waiting its turn.
On my most recent trip to Ontario, I drove, and Heather flew up five days later. I stopped to visit friends along the way, and Heather knows an opening when she sees one. After our family visit, Heather flew home and I drove, arriving the next day. When I walked in the door, there were six boxes containing outdoor lights on the floor of the foyer. Almost a week went by and I didn’t say a thing about them, thinking I would likely have to go out and figure out the installation process at some point.
Then last week while I was home I got a call from Heather at work. She wanted to know if I was home and I surely was. She said good, because Hansen Electric is on the way over to install the ceiling fan and outdoor lights. It was a brilliant maneuver on her part. Or ... had I finally waited long enough so I didn’t have to do it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.