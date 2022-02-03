Twelve-year-old Carter Nicolle is among scores of youths (and adults) enjoying outdoor rinks of all dimensions this winter. With in-school education on hold since Christmas Break there was ample time for many to enjoy the outdoor activity.
Carter is a member of the U13 Kings County AAA squad and like other youths he had extra time to hone some on-ice tricks in puck handling and shooting with Youtube videos as a guide.
His Shooter-Tutor is pretty much shredded and his puck supply has diminished somewhat in the practice process but Carter’s enthusiasm for the sport persists. On occasion he has kept his skates on during meal-time so as not to waste valuable outdoor time and his mom even has a photo of him eating his lunch rink-side.
Canadian ice hockey hero Haley Wickenheiser, six-time Olympian with 13 World Championship appearances may have said it best about outdoor ice rinks in her book Over The Boards, Lessons From The Ice.
She describes backyard rinks as venues where youngsters can play pick-up games without the scrutiny of their peers or adults. This, she says, leads to the development of skills all the while simply having fun.
Carter will return to the regular routine of school this week along with scheduled practices with his team.
He is a third generation of athletes to enjoy the game. His grandfather Blaine Nicolle of Murray River played hockey for many years including with the now defunct Murray Harbour Bruins of the Eastern Kings Hockey League. Carter’s dad, Paull, also made his way up through the ranks of minor hockey and continues to play and coach.
Carter’s mom is Angela, also a big hockey fan. The Nicolle family lives in Pembroke.
