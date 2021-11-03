Diane Kerwin was 4 years old when she met her father, George Bradbury for the first time. Bradbury had just returned from service in the Second World War where he was held as a prisoner of war in Stalag VIII-B in what was Lamsdorf, Poland for almost three years. This year, Kings Playhouse is honoured to present a reflection on Bradbury’s legacy, and the message of hope and resilience his story evokes.
Over the past three years, Kings Playhouse has embarked on a series of Legacy Projects. Supported by the Community Commemorative Partnership Fund through Veterans Affairs Canada, these projects seek to preserve the personal stories of Veterans and their families through story, song and theatre.
This year’s piece Greetings - An Army Musician’s Message Home, follows the story of a young musician interred in a prisoner of war camp during the Second World War.
As the show explores the influence of music on the war and its power to connect and uphold us, it highlights the journey of George L. Bradbury - a band boy.
The true story of his struggles in the war, the challenges felt by him and his young family, and moving forward in peace time is a tremendous example of resilience and hope.
This original piece, written by Marlene Handrahan, Kings Playhouse Artist in Residence, features The Prince Edward Island Regimental Band and talented performers Benton Hartley, Catherine O’Brien, Marlene Handrahan and Haley Zavo.
Performances of ‘Greetings - An Army Musician’s Message Home’ take place Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 7 at 2 pm.
Complimentary tickets are offered for Veterans and Service Members.
Our Week of Remembrance in Georgetown begins on November 4 with the opening of the Walk of Heroes. We are grateful for the opportunity to bring this project back to our community. The Walk of Heroes is open until November 12 and features a striking signage display throughout the A.A. Macdonald Memorial, highlighting the photos, names and stories of local Veterans. Each year, we add more photos and stories, and there is always time to submit photos of loved ones. For more information, please contact bianca@kingsplayhouse.com
Our annual Remembrance Day ceremony takes place outside again this year. The ceremony will begin at 10:45 am at the Cenotaph in the A.A. Macdonald Memorial Gardens. All are welcome. If you would like to lay a wreath, please contact the Playhouse in advance at: info@kingsplayhouse.com
With new CPHO regulations in place, all of our group events require proof of vaccination and masks when social distancing is not available. We’re so grateful for your understanding as we navigate regulations that make it possible for us to gather.
For more information about any of our upcoming shows or events, visit our website at www.kingsplayhouse.com, call 902-652-2053 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
