Precisely at the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve, 2021 the COVID pandemic will end. So declares Santa, seasoned world traveler extraordinaire. Sufficient time remaining to deal with the weightier issues of the season, to prepare and plan to focus on the future.
We have our own annual family tradition, a rite of passage as they say. It brings out the very best in us all. Engaged and intense discussion around the dinner table and recently on social media. And the discussion?
Cranberry sauce, will it be store-bought canned jelly or will it be those fussed-over berries cooked the traditional way. There’s nothing like a can of savoury store-bought cranberry jelly!
When you hear that swish of air escaping the moment you pierce the can lid, anticipation and excitement is in the air. Get your platter ready. A word of caution here. Eliminate all the jagged edges around the inside top of the can. Jagged edges run the risk of gouging into that soft jelly belly hence ruining that smooth soft bouncy appearance. Look no further than those jagged rocks that ripped into the Titanic to understand the scale of my concern here.
Just ease the jelly out ever so gently inch by inch unto the platter. All is grand when you hear that suction sound as you shake the can back and forth, ever so gently. Observe the juice running down the sides. Hold the platter level and firm or you could run into problems aplenty.
One Christmas past, obviously distracted, I let slip from the platter that majestic round tart of delicious. I lunged, both hands extended, grabbed it in mid-air and let it slip and squish between my fingers. Dancing and jiggling unto the hardwood floor like dozens of ruby red jujubes joyous no doubt having escaped the dinner table. Christmas was ruined! Okay, okay, a bit dramatic. We laugh now, 40 years on but it wasn’t funny at the time. So steady and level.
Slicing is important. I use the lines engraved by the can around the jelly. Every second line produces sufficient thickness so an elegant flop unto the serving platter can occur. You’re looking for very little splash, like one of those 9.9 out of 10 Olympic divers leaving no wake into the pool. Too thin a slice can break the round in the middle with one half-stressed out on the table linen and the other hanging on for all tomorrow on the edge of the platter. Like a deflated lifesaver buoy. Build the rounds, overlapping layer upon overlapping layer, along the platter’s edge. Until finally, a red rampart of jelly stands guard protecting all within. The roasted carrots with green caps pressing against the stuffing, complete with chestnuts and black and white truffles too. Okay, not the black and white truffles, so pricey. And big bird dressed for the occasion.
Like layering memories of Christmases past. Of half eaten Oreos and hurried milk, just barely time for a thank-you note before Santa scales the chimney. Of children giggling with delight and wrapping paper flying in all directions. Of toboggans racing down the hillside, of snow encrusted mittens around fingers so cold you can barely feel them, of soaked boots and the wood-fired stove to the rescue. Oh, the fragrance of mince meat pies and don’t forget the gravy boats. A heap of mashed potatoes like a mini volcano with deep dark delicious gravy rolling down like lava. And that Christmas tree, fresh off the farm, touching the ceiling with grandmother’s angel. Oh, and Christmas carolling, and shortbread cookies. And the cows in the barn with winter breath in the cold air.
And in the immaculate lyrics of that ancient universal African American spiritual, humble and patient, hypnotic and hopeful ... We shall overcome ... We shall overcome one day ... And the pandemic ... gone at the stroke of midnight, just wait, you’ll see. Celebrate.
Merry Christmas to each and everyone.
CD MacDonald,
Annandale, Little Pond, Howe Bay
