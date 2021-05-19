The listing showed the garage contained a poker table, foosball game and pool table. The next listing showed a shuffleboard table, air hockey game and poker table. The next, a combination of the above. The same with the next, and the next and the next and so on and so on, literally for hundreds and hundreds of listings.
So, note to self: if you’re looking to rent a house in the greater Orlando, Florida area, don’t plan on parking in the garage at your selected rental. Not going to happen, in fact, explicitly against the house rules. Garage? No. Games room? You bet.
So, why am I looking at a house rental in Orlando when I had one booked and ready to go in Sarasota?
I had rented a lovely home in Sarasota for parts of next February and March back in January of this year. Early bird gets the worm. I am looking forward to going back to Florida after COVID forced an early departure in 2020 and eliminated this year altogether. I rented in a place I’m familiar with, having stayed in that area the past three years. I have many friends in close range, it’s close to beaches, and lots of golf nearby. It was the perfect setup. At least until last week. That’s when the home owner contacted me and abruptly cancelled my reservation for reasons I may or may not entirely believe. No matter what I believed, I was suddenly without accommodation.
I quickly swung into action and started checking vacation home rental sites, but now that it’s May, nothing close to my price range was available in the area, or even miles from the area. I needed to expand my search. Every fibre in my body was yelling at me saying ‘not Orlando, not Orlando, not Orlando’. I’ve done Disney, traffic is horrific, it’s always busy, houses are bunched together like grains of sand on a PEI beach. Not Orlando.
Obviously I checked Orlando. Tons of inventory and price points which were far better than I had found in Sarasota, and most of the rentals started at five bedrooms. I don’t need five bedrooms by any stretch of the imagination. I wasn’t looking for five bedrooms, but just the thought of five bedrooms seemed attractive to me. Since I expect family and other visitors, I wanted to get a place with a pool, so that narrowed my search down to about several thousand properties. I jumped in and spent the better part of three days looking and looking for just the right place for me.
There are lots of the kinds of places I don’t want. I’m a fan of at least a little bit of privacy, and finding even a little bit of privacy is not easy. Oh, and everything is Disney. Everything. Which is fantastic if you’re looking to take the kids to Disney. Most houses have theme bedrooms for the kids. Star Wars, Mickey and Minnie, The Avengers, Superman, Batman, every Disney character, and the list goes on. These rooms all have theme walls and wallpaper, theme bed sheets, theme pillows, theme chairs, and their adjacent bathrooms have theme shower curtains, theme cups, and theme towels. It’s certainly the kind of place my grandkids would love, but my golf buddies, well, not so much. “Hey Dave, glad you could make it, you’re staying in the Darth Vader room.”
On the other hand, the garage with the pool table and poker setup doesn’t seem like such a bad idea after all.
