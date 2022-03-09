Dear Mr MacNeill: I just finished the first section of ‘Though the Cracks’, probably the best piece of journalism I have read in a long time.
I am new to the Island (six years) having moved from a stifling environment in the GTA in Ontario to finish my final years in peace, quiet and reasonable sanity. This article is of course a subject not just particular to the Island but all of the country.
My husband and I have intimate experience with the problem of mental health and addiction with a son who has suffered most of his adult life.
Avenues of help and support seem to be of little consequence no matter where you call home. Cancer, heart disease and other illness are more acceptable than those of the mind and the spirit, so it seems.
Always when we thought we had gotten to a point where he could access the help he needed, he was put on hold for lack of resources, wait times and funding. Not a good scenario when you can’t live with what’s going on in your head. At this point in time, he is probably in the best place mentally and spiritually that he has been in 47 years. That was not down to the system but more good luck and happy coincidence, not something that happens for a lot of people.
I look forward with interest to the following three segments of your series. Your reporter has done an admirable job and with hope it may open a door for the powers that hold the purse strings to define the treatments and allow those who fall through the cracks to get the help they deserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.