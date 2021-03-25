Everett and Ryan MacLeod didn’t expect their investment in race horses to pay off so soon.
The father and son from Souris are the owners of Dreamfair Zenfire, named the Horse of the Year in the aged pacing mare category by Atlantic Post Calls last month.
It’s one of three horses with eastern PEI owners to be named a winner in its respective category.
Tobins Rebel, owned by Dan Ross of Belfast, was named Horse of the Year in the 3-year-old pacing colt category. Mile Hill Willie, co-owned by Paul Morrison of Cardigan, tied for top spot in the aged trotting horse category. Both are driven by Gilles Barrieau. Also 2-year-old pacing filly Tobins Brownie, with driver David Dowling, is co-owned by Amie Lakie of Greenfield.
The MacLeods, meanwhile, only got into the game in 2019 when Ryan decided to buy a horse after spending a lot of time watching races at the Charlottetown Driving Park. Everett said he’d go half. They now have four horses and have sold four others since then. They bought Dreamfair Zenfire in 2020 in Ontario for $20,000.
Zenny, as they call her, surprised everyone with her performance last summer, winning 12 races for driver Marc Campbell, including the Confederation Mares Invitational Series during Old Home Week. It was her first year in the aged category, for horses four to 14 years old, and her earnings were about $33,000.
“It’s kind of like a dream to us. We never, ever expected her to be like that,” Everett said. “She’s a top horse. Marc expects even more from her this year.”
COVID-19 hasn’t affected harness racing as much as most sports, but for a while only one owner was allowed to attend races. So when they won the Confederation series, Ryan was at the track and Everett and his wife Muriel had to watch it on the computer.
The owners said watching their horse race is a rush, putting them on the edge of their seats.
Dreamfair Zenfire won her first ever race and Everett said his son called home to tell him, his voice shaking with emotion.
“She’s got a mind of her own. She’ll hardly ever lead. She likes second, pocket sitting,” Everett said.
Ryan said the horse has already proved enough for breeding, but Mr Campbell wants to keep racing her another few years. She drew interest from buyers in Ontario and Quebec and could have sold for up to $45,000, but the pair declined.
The fourth year can be the hardest for a horse since they go from racing two-and three-year-olds to horses as old as 14.
Ryan said the level of competition on the Island went up drastically last year. The MacLeods’ first horse had done well in 2019, but last year found it hard to compete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.