For hospice volunteers who usually spend their time with people who are at end of life, the pandemic has changed the way they provide support, but they have found creative ways to continue to provide emotional and spiritual support for families.
“We’ve certainly had to adapt our program,” Thelma Johnston, executive director of Hospice of Southern Kings said.
“Although it has been a challenging year I think it has given us the opportunity to look at other ways and means to support individuals so if there is anything positive about this pandemic I guess that would be it.”
Physical distancing and restrictions on visiting at hospitals and nursing are the two things that were affected the most, she said.
“We have been responding and adapting in positive ways,” Ms Johnston said.
“We’ve increased our connections through phone calls and deliveries, dropping off small little things that can help bring comfort.”
Early on in the pandemic there were no visits at all, but now that things have opened up a bit volunteers are able to visit. However with physical distancing still required those visits are very different.
“Often if we were sitting with someone at end of life we would be holding their hand, close talking to them or reading to them and now that’s not possible,” Ms Johnston said. “However you can still provide support by just being there and in other ways too.”
Another important aspect of hospice services is looking after those who are left behind when a loved one passes, Ms Johnston said.
“We’ve increased our bereavement support to families by phone calls for the most part,” Ms Johnston said.
Services offered by Eastern Kings Hospice Inc have been impacted by COVID-19 as well said executive director Myrna Cheverie.
“We are not receiving the usual number of requests and some of our volunteers have not felt comfortable,and may have compromised health issues that would prevent them from volunteering with us,” Ms Cheverie said.
“We do, however, have volunteers still willing and able to be with clients and their families when the need arises.”
Ms Johnston said they too had to consider the health and safety of the volunteers when adjusting to pandemic conditions.
“Certainly our main focus is on client and family support, but volunteers are certainly the foundation of our program and they’ve needed support as well through this ever changing environment,” Ms Johnston said.
“Our volunteers are a giving group of people and this has been a challenging time for them as well.”
There are about 25 volunteers with Southern Kings Hospice who volunteer at varying times throughout the year.
Hospice volunteers are equipped to make their visits wherever the need arises, be it in the hospital, a nursing home or private home.
Though adjustments have had to be made due to public health regulations, both Ms Johnston and Ms Cheverie want to assure those who need their services will be accommodated.
Hospice of Southern Kings can be reached at 902 838-2269 and Eastern Kings Hospice at 902 215-0286.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.