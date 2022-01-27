Two years into the pandemic hospice organizations in eastern PEI are able to carry out some volunteer work albeit with a few adjustments.
Whether it is shutting down contact in order to adhere to circuit breaker measures or high case counts, executive directors from both hospice organizations say they are doing what they can as circumstances allow.
“It has been difficult because Covid has affected our volunteer numbers,” Myrna Cheverie with Eastern Kings Hospice said.
The rise in cases across the region over the past month has led to some volunteers being in isolation themselves.
“We are trying to cope with the number of volunteers who are able to respond to the need,” Ms Cheverie said.
Hospice services, which include providing a variety of supports for individuals and their loved ones who are dealing with end-of-life realities, are carried out when needed and can’t be put on hold until a later date.
“Like many organizations, companies, businesses and individuals we are all doing the very best we can in a difficult situation,” Thelma Johnston with Hospice of Southern Kings said.
PEI hospice organizations put in-person activity on pause in mid-December.
Since March 2020 volunteers have had to navigate many changes in the way they help families cope in dire situations.
“We provide in-person support and when we are put on a pause we certainly can’t do that so Covid has challenged us to look at other ways,” Ms Johnston said.
Making a phone call to check on families or offering to pick-up and deliver necessities are some of the ways support continues.
“Just having a chat or dropping off a treat are some of the things we can do,” Ms Johnston said.
“It is not ideal, but we have to be mindful of the health and safety of clients and volunteers.”
While both organizations in eastern PEI have a solid group of volunteers, more are always welcome, Ms Cheverie and Ms Johnston agree.
The only hiccup is the fact training sessions for new volunteers have been cancelled multiple times during the pandemic.
Still, both organizations are planning an upcoming training session in the spring.
Ms Johnston said they have been fortunate to have some new volunteers with some training already.
“Now is an opportune time for potential volunteers to contact us,” Ms Cheverie said.
As for how much time it takes to volunteer for hospice, Ms Cheverie said, “It takes as much time as you feel you can give.”
