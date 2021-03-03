Darlene MacSwain, chair of Hospice of Southern Kings & Queens, said the funds the organization receives from the Rotary Club of Montague & Eastern PEI Gold Mine Draw help immensely in keeping their organization going. The recent purchase of TVs for the palliative care rooms the organization sponsor at Kings County Memorial Hospital is just one example of how the funds help. Ms MacSwain recently picked up a cheque for $2,360.17 from the draw. Charlotte MacAulay photo
