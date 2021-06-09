The housing market on PEI has been rising and it’s starting to become a substantial issue for Islanders trying to purchase their own homes.
Some may have heard people from across the country have been coming to PEI, buying up our properties and selling them much higher than normal market value causing our housing market to be jacked up.
According to a CBC article, housing sales this year have increased 81 per cent and the cost is up by 22 per cent.
Our own Islander students who graduate and start their own lives in adulthood are obviously preparing at some point to get their own home but how can they be expected to do that when the prices are so high?
This is a big problem.
If the market on PEI continues to rise it will become increasingly difficult to keep up with the rate of housing. Therefore we must create a way for people on PEI to afford housing on their own island.
Sincerely,
Carson Gregory,
Grade 10, Souris Regional School
