Zoning was the main topic of conversation during the final meeting for public input into the new Official Plan for the Town of Souris.
The town currently has four residential zones in its development bylaw and some of the conditions may not be relevant considering PEI is in the midst of a housing crisis, said Samantha Murphy, planning consultant hired by the town to review the official plan.
There is nothing in the current bylaw that would accommodate someone wanting to erect a tiny home. In single detached lots a minimum of 500 square feet is required for a dwelling.
Ms Murphy said the town could consider removing that provision to open up opportunity for people who might be looking to build tiny homes.
Resident Donnie Aitken suggested another option.
“It could be in a place like the trailer court built in the 1960s where infrastructure is still in the ground, but most of the trailers are gone,” he said.
There would have to be specific criteria built into the bylaw, added CAO Shelley LaVie.
In addition, regulations for garden suites as well as in-law suites could be brought up to date to be more compatible with today’s lifestyles.
One of the stipulations in the current bylaw is that only a family member can use a garden suite and is actually discriminatory. Ms Murphy said as consultants they would have to recommend it be removed.
About 20 people attended the meeting including several town council members.
All agreed changes to accommodate diverse housing options would go a long way towards helping build the population of the town.
On the heels of Hurricane Fiona climate change was also discussed at the meeting.
“When you think about the buildings in the town and where buildings could go, are there specific approaches the town should be taking to be strategic about future development?” Ms Murphy said.
There are coastal frontage lots in the town but there are very few vacant lots. The most pressing issue when it comes to climate change isn’t where construction happens, but rather the protection of sewer and water infrastructure that runs along Breakwater Street.
As was suggested at the last public meeting in the spring, consultants did reach out to youth through a survey sent to students in the leadership class at Souris Regional School.
The youth also had concerns about housing. Lack of available and suitable housing was one of the barriers they listed.
“They would like to stay, but they don’t always feel they can stay because of jobs or they have to leave to go to school,” Ms Murphy said.
Currently there is a heritage district section in the town’s development bylaw, but the standards aren’t necessarily being adhered to.
Ms LaVie said they may not be as important as they were.
Resident Curtis Laybolt said there should be other priorities for owners.
“Myself, I would rather see the McQuaid Building (built in the 1930s) full of stores than see it sit empty because they can’t afford to fix it up (to heritage standards),” Mr Laybolt said.
Mr Aitken agreed.
He pointed out that some buildings in Charlottetown have had owners walk away because the heritage rules were too strict.
“Here if owners can make an effort to turn (a building) into something useful without all those rules they should be allowed,” Mr Aitken said.
Residents can comment on the review for another couple of weeks. Comments can be sent to Shelley LaVie at the town hall.
