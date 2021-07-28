It used to be only the big cities or oil-rich areas where the rental market made it difficult for gainfully employed people to afford adequate housing.
Those days are long gone. In Canada’s smallest province, the housing crisis has been building for several years and it still doesn’t appear to be a priority for the provincial government.
Here’s a little tip: simply ignoring this issue will not make it go away.
It’s getting to the point where people might have jobs lined up to bring them to PEI, but finding appropriate housing becomes the biggest barrier.
Rent increases - some legal, some illegal - are pricing many Islanders out of the rental market. Many more are just barely holding on, struggling to pay the rent along with other bills.
As if the playing field wasn’t already lopsided enough, the Residential Rental Association of PEI formed last year has now hired former Charlottetown councillor Cecil Villard as its executive director.
That side is lobbying the province heavily about what will or won’t be in the proposed new Residential Tenancy Act. But who is lobbying for the tenants barely getting by? They certainly don’t have government’s ear.
In a statement released last Wednesday, Opposition housing critic Karla Bernard called for more information on when the new legislation will be introduced and passed.
“It is no surprise tenants feel the process does not serve their interests, and many are left questioning government’s commitment to housing as a human right, if such a commitment exists at all,” the MLA said.
That says it all.
Josh Lewis
