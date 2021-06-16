Here’s the first question for you Island golfers?
What part of your body do you FIRST move to start your backswing?
HINT: There are five basic moving parts to your body for golf: 1.) Legs, hips, shoulders, arms, hands.
ANSWER: The 1st question I ask every new student is, how do you start your backswing? As soon as they stumble, I just say, ‘ok, you don’t know’.
From a novice to intermediate perspective there are five basic moving parts to your body; your hands, arms, shoulders, hips and legs.
I’d like you to stand up and assume the golfing position and prepare to start your backswing. Don’t move any other part of your body other than the one I ask you to. Ok, move your legs to start your backswing ... do your hands necessarily have to follow? No, they don’t.
Now, let’s start our backswing with our hands. The hands pull the arms, the arms pull the shoulders, shoulders pull the hips and the hips pull the legs. But all you have to do to keep everything in sync is start your swing with your hands – and keep them moving in front of all the other moving parts.
The downswing is the exact opposite. Simply reverse the sequence ... start with your front (lead) leg, the legs pull the hips, the hips pull the shoulders, the shoulders pull the arms and finally the arms pull the hands.
‘Hands back, legs down’ will be the biggest lesson you ever learn if you didn’t answer my first question correctly, which was ‘how do you start your backswing?’
Would you put your car in drive before you start the ignition? No, obviously not.
Old-timers call this type of movement, hands back, legs down, ‘proper timing’. Modern instructors call this the kinematic sequence.
Now make note, I mentioned this will serve the novice to intermediate golfer well and frankly most likely the overwhelming majority of golfers. In my research using the technology we have right here in PEI at Belfast Highland Greens, it is the front (lead foot) that initiates the backswing milliseconds prior to the hands on the way back/backswing and the inside of the back foot (trail foot) that initiates the path towards impact/downswing.
You will improve immediately once you have the proper trigger to start your backswing and understand what it is that starts your downswing. The overwhelming majority of golfers start their downswing with their hands, getting too much pressure into their toes early and forcing the path of their downswing across their body and slicing the ball.
In my world, the golf technology side of Pressure Mapping, the #1 Pressure Flaw in Golf is too much pressure in your toes during your swing at all times.
Just try it, hands back/legs down and for the first time you will be starting the engine of your golf swing with the correct key leading to the most important position in hitting the golf ball well - final impact.
Here’s the 2nd question for you Island golfers?
Is your hand position at impact the same as it is for the address position (address is where all parts of your body are just before you start your backswing )
Hint: Which way should your body be moving on the downswing?
Terry Hashimoto is founder of BodiTrak. He can be contacted at hashimototerry@gmail.com
