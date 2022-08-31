“Oh that I had wings of a dove! I would fly away and be at rest.” These are the words of David in Psalm 54:6.
Just recently I read a quote: “If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together.” (African Proverb)
It’s funny how it works, when you help others, you help yourself. One time there were three travelers trying to reach a summit at the top of a mountain. They stopped at a cabin halfway up to warm themselves as it was a cold winter day. Soon after, the first man left the cabin and began his long trudge to reach the top and win the contest trophy. Then the second man came along and saw the first man lying on the snow covered ground and he thought to himself, if I help him it will slow me down so he stepped over him and kept going.
Soon after, the third man came along and took pity on him, helped his chilled body onto his back and continued on the journey. Soon the frozen man revived from the heat off the man carrying him.
Then they came across the second man, that thought only of himself, frozen beyond help. Together the other two men made it to their destination and shared their achievement together. Truly we are better together.
If we want to soar with the eagles we can’t hang out with the turkeys. Truly we are known by the company we hang out with.
Jesus said, “In this world you will have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”
When you’re down to nothing, God is up to something.
