With Sharon Cameron stepping down as Liberal leader a few days after the election, Tignish-Palmer Road MLA Hal Perry now takes over as the interim leader.
Perry’s popularity in District 27 is ironclad and he advocates for his constituents.
If the recent history of PEI opposition parties is any indication, it will be years before the Liberals elect a permanent leader.
Often the convention is pushed off until a few short months before the next election, with parties hoping to maximize the timing of a pre-campaign momentum boost.
That strategy has come close to working in the recent past. In 2015, the PCs named their leader barely two months before election day and closed a 32 per cent gap in polling to three per cent on election day.
But by waiting so long, opposition parties risk becoming irrelevant in the public discourse and in the minds of voters while they spend years under an interim leader. Parties never poll well with an interim leader.
On the other hand, the risk of holding the race sooner is the winner comes from outside the rail and the party can’t afford to pay their salary until they win a seat.
It’s clear the Liberals and Greens both have a lot of work to do in the next four years. The Liberals have to use their Opposition status to raise the party’s profile after finishing in the top two in just six of 27 districts. The Greens, who logged 18 second-place finishes, have to build out their election infrastructure with party associations in every riding.
But having a recognizable, permanent leader is a big help in getting people on board.
