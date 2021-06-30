By definition the Smash Factor is a number based on ball speed divided by club head speed, the optimal number being 1.5.
To calculate this ratio we use what is called a Launch Monitor that has numerous metrics including the distance the ball travels, the spin rate of the ball, the ball, club head speed and many other metrics. However, distance of course, remains the #1 metric most golfers are concerned with.
Launch Monitors also help golfers understand how far they hit each club which is very important to ensuring the proper club selection, something most amateurs struggle with every game. Tiger Woods was once quoted as saying “the most important element in scoring well is being pin high” meaning the club selected was the one that got the ball not past or short of the pin, but right to it.
Almost all instructors will use some model of Launch Monitor and we at Belfast Highland Greens have them that you can rent for $10 per session and even store the information on your own phone or tablet.
But the #1 lesson in golf is, how to gain distance and today I am going to share with you something that has taken me a lifetime to learn, is completely validated and is unbelievably simple.
Great golf is played between the laces of the feet, meaning between the ball of your foot and the ankle. Not in the toes. The #1 flaw in golf is too much pressure in the toes, bar none.
The path of your golf swing is determined primarily by how you place the pressure in your feet during your golf swing and this is something I have completely validated and taught all around the world to top golf instructors and tour players alike over the past decade using a product I helped to co found called BodiTrakGolf.com
I want you to try something. Set up as if you were going to hit a golf ball. Now put ALL your pressure in the toes of your back foot, we call the back foot the ‘trail side’. Now try taking a backswing, note the restriction in your body.
Next put the pressure in between the ball of your foot and where the ankle joins the foot and take a backswing, you will notice much less restriction and greater range of motion in your knees, hips and shoulders.
By placing the pressure in your feet at the right place at the right time you are creating the proper path for your backswing and downswing optimizing the flow of energy to impact and follow through.
To gain distance fast, try pushing from the inside of your back foot, the trail side, to the lead side and braking hard on your front foot prior to impact, clearing pressure via your front heel, ‘lead heel’ ... We call this the ‘brake effect’ by where you accelerate to the lead side via your trail heel and brake hard and clear to allow maximum hand speed leading to club head and ball speed.
Hanging Back is a common term most golfers are familiar with and what it refers to from a golf science perspective is not getting pressure to the lead side fast enough and not braking properly prior to impact.
Two cars going down the highway at the same speed, suddenly one stops, the other car goes whizzing by. The car whizzing by effectively are your hands, the car stopping immediately effectively represent your feet.
Now it has been a decade since I pioneered BodiTrak and all the tenors of pressure mapping have been completely validated also by launch that measures all the metrics mentioned during the intro.
Yet, many people are reluctant to use technology, not because it’s difficult to understand but rather there are only a few people here on the Island that have it and know how to use it. I do and I’ve offered it to all the pros here on PEI. Come try it and find out if I’m completely out of it and or spot on. Spot on, which I know I am.
As soon as great players take the club back the pressure in the inside of their trail heel moves the pressure to the lead side even while they are still taking the club further in their backswing. This is the #1 common denominator in ALL LONG HITTERS, 100% ABSOLUTE.
Plus they brake hard, real hard! Fast cars have big brakes. Strength on the lead side, knowing when and how to slam on the brakes, have very positive effects on distance, accuracy and Smash Factor.
Want to learn more and use technology, follow me on Facebook, Terry Hashimoto, and I will be hosting Free Technology Days in July for all The Eastern Graphic golfers to benefit from. No charge completely on me, just pay for the new balls you can rent for $5 a bucket.
I’m here to help and assist you have the best Final Impact possible and gain distance while at the same time hitting it straighter.
