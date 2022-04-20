Green Party MLA Stephen Howard missed the mark when he suggested in the legislature recently that Georgetown should not be the home of the Clean Tech Learning and Innovation Centre.
The Summerside-South Drive MLA was likely trying to paint a picture of government patronage since the Kings County capital is the hometown of Premier Dennis King and the largest community in the riding of Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers. However, it is just the latest manifestation of a viewpoint that frequently raises its head within government, namely that services should be located in major centres.
I found Howard’s comments particularly ironic since I worked in Summerside as a reporter for a decade and did more than my share of stories from civic leaders and opposition politicians about how the government of the day (no matter its political stripe) always put everything in Charlottetown. While Howard didn’t suggest any alternative locations for the $25 million centre, it is probably a safe bet he would have had no problem if it was located in the middle of his riding. It looks like the Green Party is OK with adding Summerside to the list for big government projects (maybe because they currently hold both seats in that city).
Given the fact he worked in the alternative energy field prior to entering politics and the Green Party was promoting clean energy long before it was on the radar of most governments, this should have been an easy project for the official opposition to get behind. Instead, Howard tried to turn it into a debate about the location rather than the merits of the project.
Why not Georgetown? Does Howard feel Georgetown doesn’t deserve the 44,000 square foot centre and the economic and educational spin-offs that will come to the community for decades to come, since developing ways to lessen the province’s environmental footprint is destined to be a growth industry for a long time? If that is the case, he should say so.
The centre will include an academy offering training in conjunction with UPEI and Holland College, as well as a 25 hectare business park. Since this is a new development, there will likely be little in the way of relocation from other centres within government, business or the two post-secondary institutions involved. Anybody applying for the jobs will know from the outset they are located in Georgetown.
Climate change is a reality and the new Georgetown centre is a key plank in the province’s plan to develop solutions. The opposition has a duty to raise questions about what approach the government is taking but rejecting a proposal just because of who represents the area where it is to be located is nothing more than partisan politics.
