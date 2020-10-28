Eastern PEI pharmacies are seeing a huge demand for the high-dose flu vaccine in the first year it has been made available to the broader community.
Previous to this year that particular vaccine for people over 65 years of age was only distributed to seniors in nursing homes.
This year in PEI and Ontario it has been made available through pharmacies along with the regular flu vaccine and the nasal spray provided for vaccinating children.
Denise Rowe, pharmacist at Montague Pharmasave, said they ran out of their supply of high dose quite early.
“There was an increased demand for it initially,” Ms Rowe, said noting seniors were asking for it.
The same is true at Main Street Pharmasave in Souris, owner Karen Creighan said.
“People were very aware it was an option for them,” she said.
Pre-COVID, flu shots were usually delivered on a walk-in basis at pharmacies, but with screening and sanitizing protocols in place this year is by appointment.
That scenario has proven to be a good fit, Megan Cheverie, with Remedy RX in Souris, said.
There have been the extra challenges, but they have also been able to provide vaccines for people while inside their vehicles when requested.
Remedy RX has a drive-thru window where the initial communication takes place so it was seamless to administer the vaccine inside a vehicle.
Overall, Ms Cheverie said, they have given about three times the number of vaccines so far this season compared to last year.
It is difficult to compare when this year the province made the vaccine available in September rather than mid-October, she added.
Ms Rowe said they have definitely been vaccinating more people at the Montague location and many people are requesting it for the first time.
“I’ve been chatting with a few first-timers and with the added publicity about the worries of COVID and the importance of vaccines they are saying things like, ‘I knew I should have had it all along so now is the time,’” Ms Rowe said.
To date more than 33,500 flu vaccines have been given through pharmacies across PEI this season, according to Erin MacKenzie, executive director of Prince Edward Island Pharmacists Association.
In total the province purchased 77,000 doses of flu vaccine with 22,300 of those being high dose and 4,000 doses of the nasal spray vaccine. These were distributed to pharmacies, as well as doctor’s offices, health facilities and nursing homes.
“Interest and the uptake has been fantastic,” Ms MacKenzie said.
“We are very pleased Islanders have responded to the call to protect themselves and their community from influenza,” she said.
The flu vaccine does not protect people from the COVID-19 virus, but Ms MacKenzie said the more people who do get the flu shot the less chance of PEI ending up being in a health care crisis if there is a second wave of COVID that does compromise the health system.
Eastern PEI pharmacies are seeing a huge demand for the high-dose flu vaccine in the first year it has been made available to the broader community.
Previous to this year that particular vaccine for people over 65 years of age was only distributed to seniors in nursing homes.
This year in PEI and Ontario it has been made available through pharmacies along with the regular flu vaccine and the nasal spray provided for vaccinating children.
Denise Rowe, pharmacist at Montague Pharmasave, said they ran out of their supply of high dose quite early.
“There was an increased demand for it initially,” Ms Rowe, said noting seniors were asking for it.
The same is true at Main Street Pharmasave in Souris, owner Karen Creighan said.
“People were very aware it was an option for them,” she said.
Pre-COVID, flu shots were usually delivered on a walk-in basis at pharmacies, but with screening and sanitizing protocols in place this year is by appointment.
That scenario has proven to be a good fit, Megan Cheverie, with Remedy RX in Souris, said.
There have been the extra challenges, but they have also been able to provide vaccines for people while inside their vehicles when requested.
Remedy RX has a drive-thru window where the initial communication takes place so it was seamless to administer the vaccine inside a vehicle.
Overall, Ms Cheverie said, they have given about three times the number of vaccines so far this season compared to last year.
It is difficult to compare when this year the province made the vaccine available in September rather than mid-October, she added.
Ms Rowe said they have definitely been vaccinating more people at the Montague location and many people are requesting it for the first time.
“I’ve been chatting with a few first-timers and with the added publicity about the worries of COVID and the importance of vaccines they are saying things like, ‘I knew I should have had it all along so now is the time,’” Ms Rowe said.
To date more than 33,500 flu vaccines have been given through pharmacies across PEI this season, according to Erin MacKenzie, executive director of Prince Edward Island Pharmacists Association.
In total the province purchased 77,000 doses of flu vaccine with 22,300 of those being high dose and 4,000 doses of the nasal spray vaccine. These were distributed to pharmacies, as well as doctor’s offices, health facilities and nursing homes.
“Interest and the uptake has been fantastic,” Ms MacKenzie said.
“We are very pleased Islanders have responded to the call to protect themselves and their community from influenza,” she said.
The flu vaccine does not protect people from the COVID-19 virus, but Ms MacKenzie said the more people who do get the flu shot the less chance of PEI ending up being in a health care crisis if there is a second wave of COVID that does compromise the health system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.