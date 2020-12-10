We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now
Snoah's ark

Two-by-two Souris Live Inc members were in a festive mood at the annual Souris Christmas Parade on Saturday as they entertained parade goers from their float ‘Snoah’s Ark’. The float won The Best Spirit of the Season Award and was one of more than a dozen floats lining the stationary parade route along Longworth Street, with the final few floats winding around the parking lot of Souris Regional School. See more photos on page 5. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Homecare parade

This year the Souris Christmas Parade saluted frontline workers, named Parade Marshals for the 40th anniversary event. Heather Walton, representing Colville Manor and Melinda Noel-Steele and Lynette MacIsaac, from Souris Home Care braved the rain to participate in the exciting event. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Lighthouse parade

Members of the Points East Lighthouse Relay were having a fun time greeting parade goers during the 40th annual Souris Christmas Parade Saturday. From the left are Sara Deveau, Linda Robertson, Cindy Harris, Cherie Chapman and Sherry Pauley.                         Charlotte MacAulay photo
Wagon Parade

Viewing the Souris Christmas Parade from a horse and wagon, even in the rain, was a pleasant experience for many parade goers on Saturday. Red House Stables provided socially distanced wagon rides for several patrons throughout the afternoon. Hitching a ride on the last drive by of the day were Marla Clinton, Breea, Temika and Andrew Creed who are in the foreground of the picture. Charlotte MacAulay photo 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.