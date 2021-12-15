I wasn’t into streaming shows from services Netflix, Crave, and Disney until March of 2020. In fact, even then, I think the only one we had was Netflix. My, how things have changed. We now have Netflix, Crave, Prime, Disney and Apple TV. Of course the reason sits squarely on the shoulders of the pandemic, and the genesis of my watching is married to the beginning of my two weeks of isolation upon returning from Florida back in March 2020.
If you’ve done it, you know watching TV is right at the top of the ‘things to do in isolation’ list. After hearing great things about a show called Ray Donovan, Heather and I decided we would binge watch the program. So we dialed it up and I noticed there were seven seasons and 72 episodes to get through, and that would only happen if we liked what we saw in episode one. We loved what we saw in episode one. The marathon was on. With 72 one-hour episodes, I figured we were set for all of my two weeks of isolation and then some, and we were. We would generally watch two to four per day, and it actually took a little less than a month to finish all 72 installments.
We then quizzed friends and family about other shows they were binging, and a list sprouted faster than Boomer could knock off a tray of cinnamon buns on a Sunday morning. (By the way, I’m seeing Boomer on the weekend so I’m hoping he sees this and acts accordingly.) We made a list of what to check out. It was a big list. As of this writing, I have now watched an additional 801 episodes of different shows since March 2020. That can’t be right? But it is, 801. How did this happen?
Heather and I watch some of these together, and then she has some favourites she watches while I watch mine. My number really began to escalate when I watched all 9 seasons of The Office. That’s 201 half-hour episodes. Following that, it was a 126-episode run through Parks and Recreation. I think it took me less than two months to get through these. Sounds like a lot, but keep in mind, each episode is about 22-minutes long, which is the network television half-hour format without commercials.
Despite The Office ending in 2013 and Parks and Recreation ending in 2015, I hadn’t seen a single episode of either show. They are both staples of current pop culture, but I was working on Canada AM during the run of these programs. I was getting up at 3:45 am every day, so watching TV most nights took a back seat to hitting the sack. Those two shows combine for a total of 327 of my episodic number. That still leaves 475 more.
When I was growing up, you had to wait until the next week to see the next episode of your favourite show. Now, you only have to wait until the next minute. It’s very convenient, and can make for some very late nights. During a staycation in early July, Heather and I encountered four days of rain during a five-day stay. The result? A 60-episode run through Schitt’s Creek. Pretty much the episode would end and I would look over and say “another one?” and the answer was rarely no. This applied to both beverages and the show, so yes, we have to go back and re-watch a few of these for reasons of clarity.
I knocked off 20 episodes of Ted Lasso in four days. Wandavision’s’ nine episodes lasted three nights. I just polished off the 10-episode Only Murders in the Building in two nights. You become so used to seeing what you want instantly, you actually get annoyed when shows like The Crown, Billions and Ozark have the audacity to make you wait a year for a new season to drop. By the way, those three shows alone account for 130 episodes.
I was telling Heather about the list I completed for this article. The overall count was 23 shows with 873 episodes.
“You should really get out sometime,” was her reply.
She’s not wrong, but then again, Tiger King just dropped a whole new season.
