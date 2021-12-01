In all of my life with my dad, I never once saw him in a pair of jeans. Not on vacation, not doing yard work, not going to a game, not just relaxing. Never. I’ve come to realize this was a generational thing.
On the other hand, jeans have been my go-to pants for as long as I can remember. On vacation, doing yard work, going to a game and just relaxing. Always. Back ‘in the day’ buying a new pair of jeans was simple. Here’s my size, there’s my jeans. Easy-peasy.
In recent years, Heather has graciously purchased many pairs for me. She would just buy them and bring them home. She has more of an eye for style than I’ve ever had, and is keenly aware of past mistakes I’ve made when it comes to front and rear views.
I did very little clothes shopping during the pandemic and last week I decided it was time for a couple of new pairs of jeans. I was looking for a nice black pair and the so-called regular blue jeans. Since I have plenty of time on my hands, I decided to get back into the jeans shopping game and off I went.
I quickly discovered jeans shopping offers way, way, way more selections than it did even five or 10 years ago. I walked in to face an array of choices I wasn’t prepared for, or for that matter, even knowledgeable about.
I basically just wanted a pair of 36-30 jeans. My waist size is 36 and my inseam is 30.
There’s a veritable Niagara of selections. Do I want a ‘tapered’ leg? Well, past experience told me that since my calves are quite large, think ‘herd of cattle’, that a tapered leg won’t work because they stick to my leg, specifically my calves. I could also get slim, skinny, boot cut or straight. There was also an option called ‘Athletic’, for those with athletic bodies who want a tight fit at the hips and waist, but looser in the leg. I mean, do I even have an athletic body? Probably not, definitely not, but surely they were worth the effort to at least try on? Apparently not.
Sizing is all over the place as well. One brand’s size 36-30 is another brand’s size 34-30. Which means I would need to bump up to a 38-30 with this brand to get a fit, and the last thing I wanted was a pair of jeans playing mind games with me. Many brands offer a solution to this problem with ‘flex’ or ‘stretch’ fitting jeans. The waist in these has a bit of an elastic stretch to them, which allows room for future growth without buying a whole new pair. It’s genius really.
At the first store I went to I tried on eight pairs of jeans. Without success. Too tight in the leg, too tight in the waist, too low at the waist, too tight in the rear, too big in the rear, too big in the waist, too short in the leg, too long in the leg, too tight at the front, and just plain too tight. I was actually sweating by the time this trying-on ordeal was over. Clearly the days of just going in and getting a pair of jeans in your size are well behind us because I just tried on eight pairs of jeans in my size and none fit.
In the end I found a store that was selling what they described as ‘loose’ fit jeans. They had ‘built in flex’, wide legs and fit this body like a glove. I purchased them and brought them home, where they awaited their biggest test. Would Heather approve?
She did.
