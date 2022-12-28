Jeff Hutcheson

What can I say, I like a clean vehicle. Whether it’s winter grime, or summer mud, I can only take so much before I have to make the decision on washing the car in the driveway or heading to the car wash. I have never washed the car in the driveway. In the winter, you pick and choose your spots, based on how much salt has accumulated on your vehicle, and finding a warm enough day to avoid freezing.

My most recent trip to a car wash was back in late November. I had just taken six loads of tree branches and stumps to one of the Fiona debris drop-off centres in Charlottetown. I was happy to finally get rid of the last of the remnants on the property, and it was totally worth the complete mud bath my truck sustained in doing so. The mud was really, really caked on, so I headed to one of the new car washes in Charlottetown. I pulled up to pay, and the sign with the choices took me by surprise. Reading the fine print on my Netflix agreement was easier than figuring out my wash options.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.