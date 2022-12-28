What can I say, I like a clean vehicle. Whether it’s winter grime, or summer mud, I can only take so much before I have to make the decision on washing the car in the driveway or heading to the car wash. I have never washed the car in the driveway. In the winter, you pick and choose your spots, based on how much salt has accumulated on your vehicle, and finding a warm enough day to avoid freezing.
My most recent trip to a car wash was back in late November. I had just taken six loads of tree branches and stumps to one of the Fiona debris drop-off centres in Charlottetown. I was happy to finally get rid of the last of the remnants on the property, and it was totally worth the complete mud bath my truck sustained in doing so. The mud was really, really caked on, so I headed to one of the new car washes in Charlottetown. I pulled up to pay, and the sign with the choices took me by surprise. Reading the fine print on my Netflix agreement was easier than figuring out my wash options.
There were four wash choices and 11 options to choose from. For a car wash! I mean, I just want the dirt off the truck. I could get the ‘Special’ which was the top-tier wash. Or did I want the next level down, the ‘Super Wash’? I could also go with the ‘Deluxe Wash’, and the list was rounded out by the ‘Classic’, which was really a fancy term for ‘the cheapest’.
The more you paid, the more wash options you got, up to 11. For example, you got all 11 options with the ‘Special’ wash, but only six options with the ‘Classic’. All included water.
The options included, but weren’t limited to: Undercarriage/Gateling guns. You read that right. A ‘Gateling’ gun. Did they mean ‘gatling’ guns? The rapid firing multi-barrel machine gun-like effect, only with water? I quickly scanned the sign and once I determined the word ‘oscillating’, as in ‘oscillating turbo dry’ was spelled correctly, I felt comfortable continuing.
Next, did I need the ArmorAll Ceramic, and more importantly, what is that? There were four turbo rinse options, including high pressure turbo rinse and then turbo rinse 1, 2 and 3. Turbo rinse 2 and 3 were only included in the two higher price options, and I wondered just how bad turbo rinse 1 must be if going all in gets you two more of those.
I admittedly selected the top line ‘Special’ wash and drove in. The sign overhead guided me on when to stop. The wash began. The sign on the right contains the options you selected and when they are being applied. Apparently. You cannot see the sign on the right because of all the water and soap foam on your vehicle, so I guess you just take their word for it. Once the third turbo rinse is complete, you are instructed by the overhead sign to move forward to the drying area. You get 60 seconds of drying time. I had already lost nine seconds of that time waiting for the water to stream off my windshield so I could see the overhead sign instruction. I figure I had about 45 seconds of actual drying time, once I figured out where the drying process began. I can’t complain about the result. I left with my truck still half wet, but when I got home it looked better than it did when I left, and that was the goal.
Yet I can’t help but wonder what Gateling guns did.
