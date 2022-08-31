I’d be lying if I said when I woke up last Friday I expected to invent and introduce a new drink to the PEI landscape. A drink so refreshing and delicious it would immediately capture the imagination of all those who had a taste. There was no reasonable expectation inventing something like this was even in my wheelhouse. Yet, here we are.
Last Friday evening Heather and I attended the first staff party of this very publication since December of 2019. It was held in the airy and spacious tent at the Bogside Brewing Company in Montague. I had never met any of the staff, with the exception of the publisher Paul MacNeill, who brought me on board in March of 2020. Some staff were new since the last event, so all in all it was a great meet-and-greet session with lots of laughs, food and drink. Even an hour into this event, I had no idea I would shortly be inventing a wonderful new cocktail that would take the party by storm. By hour three, it was the talk of the tent.
I have had little to zero mixology experience. Sure, I was the bartender at the Hespeler Ontario Legion in the summer of 1974, but that was mostly just flipping caps of stubby beer bottles and pouring draught beer. You could never claim it produced the creative spark that all of a sudden appeared on Friday.
Shortly after our arrival, Heather and I went to the bar to get a drink. She had the Snap Tangerine Lime Vodka Soda. I wasn’t in a beer drinking mood, and didn’t want something too sweet, so I chose the Snap Berry Best Vodka Soda, after being assured it was the least sweet of the Snap products. The bartender was right. After two of these I headed back to the bar thinking I was just going to switch back to my go-to drink of vodka and soda.
Then it happened.
While placing my order, I thought, what if I ordered a vodka and soda, and then added a splash of the Berry Best just for a little flavour. The bartender informed me he’d never heard of anyone having this kind of drink before. He whipped up the drink, threw in a dried lemon and straw and presto! I tried it, and it was delicious. Then the staff told me to come up with a name. I stopped in my tracks. That’s a huge responsibility so I needed time to think. As I headed back to the table, I ran into Paul and told him I had just invented a drink and it needed a name. He said you should call it the ‘Jeff Hutcheson’, you know, just like the Arnold Palmer. I was having none of that. I was thinking of some weather related names, you know, like Storm Warning.
When Paul returned to the table, he had one of the drinks I had just invented. I asked how he ordered it, and he said he asked for the ‘Jeff Hutcheson’. Oh brother.
Soon, our entire table was ordering and drinking ‘Jeff Hutchesons'. Buzz about the ‘Jeff Hutcheson’ was starting to generate in the tent. Other tables were asking about the drink, and some of them went and ordered the ‘Jeff Hutcheson’. Pictures were taken with people drinking the ‘Jeff Hutcheson’. People began telling other people about the refreshing nature of the ‘Jeff Hutcheson’. Soon, many people were asking, who the heck is Jeff Hutcheson?
But, if you want to do a little experiment, next time you’re in Montague, pop into Bogside and order a ‘Jeff Hutcheson’. They’ll either make you one, or look at you like you’re from another planet.
