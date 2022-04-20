A good friend of mine recently spent part of the winter in the Palm Springs area of California. He and his wife used that area as a ‘base’ and toured parts of the state from there. I had been in touch with him at various points during his sojourn, and one day he texted me saying they had gone to the Newport Beach area and enjoyed the sights and a lovely meal. I thought absolutely nothing of it, other than a bit of winter jealousy.
The next day I got an email from WestJet offering a special deal on a flight to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. I thought that was odd, because while I’ve received emails from WestJet in the past regarding specials, this one seemed pretty specific. Really specific. Turns out, the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California is 14 kilometres from Newport Beach, California. What the heck? I was perplexed, but passed it off as a weird coincidence. Kind of like the timing of the only jellyfish at the beach and your foot being in the exact same place at the exact same time. It can happen.
A few days later, my friend texted they were headed over to Utah to spend a few days hiking in Zion Canyon. I’d never heard of it, but no problem, because less than five hours later an ad showed up on my Facebook page detailing five great hikes at the Zion Canyon. This is like an all out jellyfish attack when you aren’t even at the beach.
I’ve seen things like this happen before, specifically on my Facebook and Instagram pages when I’ve searched for a property to rent on Airbnb or VRBO. Shortly after my search, sure enough, there’s the exact place I was looking at showing up on my Facebook feed, or VRBO emails me to ‘remind’ me to book before it’s too late. I know this happens because these websites allow Facebook to install a ‘pixel’ in their structure so they know what sites I visit. A pixel in more complex terms would be a piece of code. Facebook takes it from there. That explains the Facebook/Instagram messages, (they’re both owned by Meta) and the others have my email through registering on their specific website.
Marketing is spectacularly aggressive, and has been for quite some time in the digital world. Last week, Golftown, whose email offerings I signed up for, offered a sale on GPS watches for the golf course. I checked out the sale, decided it wasn’t really a sale after all and moved on. That was at about 10 in the morning. At 12:47 the same day, I got another email from Golftown with the subject line, ‘See something you liked?’ and redirected me to the sale page. It’s real big brother stuff.
So, I do understand the mechanics of some ads showing up on Facebook and Instagram and businesses that have my email. Where I need to get a better understanding is how I can text something personal and the next day get an email with very text specific offers. Experts say this happens because there’s ‘tracking’ going on. It’s so sophisticated that apparently the location of my friend’s phone in Newport Beach is enough to trigger some sort of algorithm suggesting I take a WestJet flight the next day to visit him, or, go hiking with him. Pretty sure that’s not what his wife had in mind. It’s not big brother stuff, it’s the big brother of big brother pulling this off.
From now on I’m only texting about winning the lottery.
