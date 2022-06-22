The game ‘I spy with my little eye’ is a favourite pastime with our girls. It’s a great way to keep them occupied on long drives, or when they have to wait or something. They even pull it out at the supper table some nights.
“I spy with my little eye something that is red,” our 9-year-old Lillya announced this night.
“My hair!” our 5-year-old Emma guessed.
“That’s right,” Lillya smiled. “Now I spy with my little eye something that is black.”
“Oh, now I think you are talking about Mommy’s hair!” Marlene chimed in.
“That’s right,” Lillya said as she turned and stared directly at my head. “Now I spy with my little eye something that is part brown and part white.”
“Lil, you are out of the will,” I said sarcastically over Marlene’s laughter.
I had a full head of mostly brown hair before the girls came along as I did 20 years ago when we started the Close to the Ground concert series at Kaylee Hall. We had to skip the 2020 season because of the pandemic, so this will be our 19th and final season at Kaylee Hall. The Kaylee Hall has sold to a local entrepreneur and will no longer be an entertainment centre. Fortunately, the deal doesn’t close until the end of September so we have one more summer of fun there. We are going to do our level best to make sure it is a memorable one. With the help of our title sponsor, The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island, along with sponsors like The Island’s Country 95.1FM, The Eastern Graphic, Nabuurs Gardens, MR Seafoods, Red Shores Race Track and Casino, Provincial Credit Union, Lobster PEI, and with the support of many community-minded local businesses, we have booked a lineup of special guests that boasts Juno Award Winners, ECMA winners, Music PEI Award winners, veteran entertainers and young up-and-coming sensations.
The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series with hosts Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge runs every Thursday, 8 pm, June 30 - September 22 at Kaylee Hall, Pooles Corner. Join us as we welcome a different musical guest each week to join us on stage for a night of toe tapping music and laughs. There is canteen service and a 50/50 draw and CDs and books available for sale from the performers.
Admission is $20 is at the door this year. (Sorry folks, that’s up from $15 the last number of years). Everyone is welcome.
Special guests - Opening night June 30 - Johnny Ross and Peggy Clinton; July 7 - Josh and Leah Ellis; July 14 - Ellis Family Band; July 21 - The Lumber Jills; July 28 - Julien Kitson and Daniel Hartinger; August 4 - Billy MacInnis and Leon Gallant; August 11 - Danny Drouin and Julie Lynn Arsenault; August 18 - Nick Doneff; August 25 - Johnny Cash Tribute with Tanner Gaudet and Evan Rayner; September 1 - Tara MacLean; September 8 - Lennie Gallant; September 15 - Gordie MacKeeman and the Rhythm Boys; September 22 and the finale with Lester MacPherson and Jim Williams.
I will be thinking of all the friends we have made, and a special few we have lost, as I step onto the Kaylee Hall stage this summer. Somehow, I think their friendly and musical spirits will be with us on Thursday nights. Hopefully you will be with us too. Opening night is Thursday, June 30 at 8 pm with special guests Johnny Ross and Peggy Clinton.
