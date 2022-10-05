Tea room

Last weekend’s unprecedented winds demolished a beloved creation of Gar Gillis, JR Tea Room, at the Bottle Village in Point Prim. Mr Gillis is determined to take on the laborious task of rebuilding it.

In all the years Hannah’s Bottle Village has been in existence there was never as much destruction as on September 24 when hurricane force winds swept through the property of Gar and Bonnie Gillis in Point Prim.

The gale winds demolished JR Tea Room, a beloved creation of Mr Gillis.

