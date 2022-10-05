Last weekend’s unprecedented winds demolished a beloved creation of Gar Gillis, JR Tea Room, at the Bottle Village in Point Prim. Mr Gillis is determined to take on the laborious task of rebuilding it.
In all the years Hannah’s Bottle Village has been in existence there was never as much destruction as on September 24 when hurricane force winds swept through the property of Gar and Bonnie Gillis in Point Prim.
The gale winds demolished JR Tea Room, a beloved creation of Mr Gillis.
The structure, one of several Mr Gillis has built over the years to make up an iconic tourist attraction that has raised funds which are donated annually to the IWK Hospital Foundation, was made in honour of his mother Jessie.
“It is quite a mess,” Mr Gillis said, describing the pile of broken cement mixed with shards of glass. Of the 2,830 bottles that made up the structure he estimates about 100 broke in the collapse.
He said he will likely take on the task of rebuilding the structure next year.
“It takes a lot of work and you start with a good foundation,” he said.
Once that foundation is set it is a matter of mixing small amounts of cement and stacking the bottles to build the walls. An all important step is to clean the excess cement off the bottoms of each and every bottle before it dries.
Mr Gillis began building Hannah’s Bottle Village 13 years ago and has been collecting donations since that time.
This year he has already surpassed his annual goal of $15,000 with still another month to go before he presents the donations to the foundation. The tally as of Monday was $16,200.
The Gillises also had some damage to their own home which is on the same property. A window blew out and the railing on their back deck came dislodged.
