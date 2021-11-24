When I buy new glasses, I have traditionally used the ‘buddy system’ to help get me through the process. That is to say, I have always taken Heather with me to get a second opinion on the selection.
Additionally, and perhaps more importantly, you have to take your current glasses off to try on new frames, which obviously have a lens made of plastic. So, bottom line, you don’t get a crystal clear look at how the new frames look on your face, because, well, things are blurry.
It had been more than a few years since I had my eyes checked, and truth be told, I have not been happy with my current glasses. So off I went to the optometrist for a checkup, and then right into the store to get three new pairs of glasses. I break it down this way. One pair for reading, one pair for TV viewing and driving and one pair of prescription sunglasses, with the same lens as the TV/driving glasses.
Five years ago, shortly after I retired, I did a TV commercial for Vogue Optical and they outfitted me with a nifty pair of progressive glasses with black rims. Heather loved them, the people at Vogue loved them, but honestly, I was never completely on-board with the look. In addition, they came with progressive lenses, or as your parents called them, bifocals. The top 3/5th of the lens are for distance, and the bottom portion is the reading lens. Unlike bifocals, there is no noticeable line marking the change. In five years, I’ve never gotten used to them. Sensing my self-reluctance at the time, I also got a pair of glasses for just reading.
I wasn’t aware I needed to get this glasses makeover until this year, when, all of a sudden I couldn’t follow the flight of a golf ball. I thought it was strange, but often blamed the colour of the sky, the sun getting in my eyes or the actual landing spot of my shot. One day late this season, I played wearing my progressives and voila, I was able to follow my shots with laser-like precision. Then it hit me. My sunglass prescription was 8-years old. I didn’t get it updated when I got my new glasses, so I decided a complete glasses makeover was in order.
So armed with my new eye test results, I went in and announced my stated goal of one pair of reading glasses, one pair of TV viewing/driving glasses and one pair of sunglasses with the TV viewing/driving lens in them. For the people at Vogue, it broke down as one pair with ‘near’ lenses, one pair with ‘distance’ lenses and one pair of sunglasses with distance lenses. But I prefer my own labelling, which apparently is only confusing to eye doctors and those who sell glasses.
I immediately saw the pair of sunglasses I liked, and then, wearing my glasses, selected five other pairs of frames to try on. From those five, I needed to choose one frame for the reading glasses and one frame for TV viewing/driving glasses. I tried on the first pair. I immediately remembered why I needed a buddy. Could not see a thing. The salesperson, noting my distress, told me the small mirror I was using had a magnified side if I flipped it over. I flipped it over. Nostrils. That’s all I saw. Giant nostrils, as plain as day. I flipped it back over. I went to Plan B, which was to basically guess at how I actually looked. I should mention here that when I got home my stepdaughter Jessie wondered why I just didn’t put on the frames, take a selfie and look at the pictures wearing my glasses. Ahhh ... so the old adage is true. We get too soon old and too late smart.
It will be another two weeks or so before I get my three new pairs of glasses. I look forward to seeing what they look like, and what I look like wearing them ... for the first time.
