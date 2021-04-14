We watch with withdrawn interest as young people in Toronto terrorize the streets in dangerous episodes of stunt driving; anti-Asian hate crimes explode across the country and drunk drivers across our own province repeatedly threaten their own lives and that of others.
But as sure as the beaches showcase the natural beauty of this island the past year of challenging changes has reminded us of something special - and that’s the loyalty and energy-infused commitment of volunteers.
Volunteers are the pulse of a community. Some remain faceless while images of others are from time-to-time captured by the media cameras. That’s when the public gets to take a peek at their efforts and successes but the depth of their stories often remain untold.
Look around and imagine life without volunteers.
As we know it there would be no Meals on Wheels for seniors or others unable to prepare nutritious meals for themselves; no Lions Clubs whose network is as broad in scope as the smiles on the faces of those who benefit from their good deeds; no Habitat for Humanity, Girl Guides, sports teams, special music and entertainment for residents of manors and seniors’ homes and the list goes on.
It would also be remiss not to mention firefighters who are just a call away day and night not only to help save our homes and property but to come to the aid of the injured. They are volunteers who sacrifice family and free time to hone their skills to keep others safe.
Leadership is a key component of volunteerism and the province boasts a wealth of captains cutting a path for others to follow.
Much has been taken from Islanders during this pandemic but volunteers, while not immune to circumstance, carry on in innovative ways to help others.
During this National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, thank those who give extra to the betterment of others.
The 2021 theme ‘The Value of One, The Power of Many’ speaks volumes for kindness and purpose from so many Islanders.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
