blood sweat & tears_col.jpg

Chris Kemp, captain of Blood Sweat & Tears, baits a trap on the Lower Montague wharf on setting day 2022.  Graphic file photo

The Atlantic spring herring fishery will not reopen this year, and while no decision has been made on mackerel yet, the stock remains deep in the critical zone. 

When the closure was announced in 2022, fishers already had bait stored up from the previous year. This year they expect to feel the full effects with the higher cost of sourcing alternatives.

mackerel_col.jpg

No decision on reopening the mackerel fishery has been made yet, but DFO says the stock remains deep in the critical zone as it has been for the past decade.  Submitted photo

