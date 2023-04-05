The Atlantic spring herring fishery will not reopen this year, and while no decision has been made on mackerel yet, the stock remains deep in the critical zone.
When the closure was announced in 2022, fishers already had bait stored up from the previous year. This year they expect to feel the full effects with the higher cost of sourcing alternatives.
Allen Fay, a former bait fisherman out of North Lake who now fishes lobster, tuna and halibut, says the bait bill could double. It will be especially hard on younger fishers just getting into the industry who are already paying a lot for gear.
Like many fishers, as well as the PEI Fishermen’s Association, he feels the closure doesn’t make sense because Americans will continue to fish the same mackerel stocks.
“I don’t think you’ll ruin a fishery with a hook and a line. What we didn’t catch last summer, the Americans continued fishing and caught it. It’s the same fish travelling all over the place.”
Americans used to subtract the Canadian quota from the North American quota and fish what was left, he said, but now they have all of it to themselves. If both countries shut down the bait fishery, it might make sense, he added.
“The rest of the world is fishing and Canada is sitting here thinking we’ll save the stocks,” he said.
His crew imported some mackerel last summer and will also rely on species like gaspereau, redfish and silversides.
“Mackerel used to be our main bait, but we’re going to have to diversify.”
The fall herring fishery remains open and Mr Fay bought some last year after not using it for years.
Bait Masters, a company in Nine Mile Creek that manufactures alternative bait, hasn’t seen an increase in sales as a result of the closure, according to co-owner Mark Prevost.
Instead, fishers are simply importing far more fish than before, he said.
“There’s probably more bait on the Island than there ever was. All the freezers are full. It made it more challenging, actually,” Mr Prevost said, adding there is plenty of Atlantic mackerel around from countries like the US, Norway and Iceland.
Another North Lake lobster fisherman, Gerard Holland, said with bait prices already rising last year it is a double whammy.
“There’s no doubt in my mind it will cause an increase in the cost for bait,” he said. “I guess the science is telling government it has to be closed and we have to accept that. In the meantime, it’s difficult.”
Now fishers have to seek out more suppliers and buy more inventory than normal as a precaution, he said.
Mr Holland relies a lot on gaspereau, which is fresh in May, but he’s also buying more silversides, blackbacks and redfish than usual.
It’s hard to pin down exactly how much costs will rise, but in general he expects an increase of 30 to 50 per cent, if not more.
Last year, fishers pointed out seals eating bait are part of the problem. But the office of Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray told The Graphic science shows seal predation is “not the primary cause for reductions of the mackerel stock.”
Mr Holland said he was taken aback by that.
“I can’t prove they’re wrong and I can’t prove my side of the equation is right, but that does surprise me. They do the science, so I guess to some degree you have to believe what the science says. But they’ve been wrong before.”
Minister Murray’s office said mackerel stocks have been deep in the critical zone for more than a decade, but no decision on reopening has been made yet.
As for spring herring, the stock status reports are done every two years so the fishery will remain closed until the next one in 2024, when it will be reviewed. The spring herring stock is also in the critical zone.
According to the 2022 status report, even if the Canadian fishery remains closed it is more than 80 per cent likely to remain in the critical zone by 2027.
Melanie Giffin, marine biologist and program planner with the PEIFA, said the association has asked for mackerel to reopen this year because the Americans are still fishing it. She said the American assumption is Canadian fishers will take 2,200 tons out of the water and the US total allowable catch is whatever is left, minus recreational catches.
“Ideally it is Canadian fishers that take (the 2,200 tons) out, as opposed to American,” she said, adding she has no idea what Minister Murray will decide in terms of opening mackerel this year.
Mackerel is a quick-growing fish, maturing by the age of three, yet PEIFA’s assessment shows the stock did not appear to improve despite the closure. That means something is hindering a regrowth, such as the American industry continuing to fish, Ms Giffin said.
“It’s really hard to make a change and improve things when you close a stock in one country but the other can still fish it,” she said.
There has also been mismatched timing of when mackerel larvae are released and the presence of its prey, which is an issue with a few species and not something anyone can really change.
Along with seals, Northern Gannets are another major predator of the stock, Ms Giffin said, and their populations have been growing aside from last year’s Avian flu outbreak.
