Griffin

Colton Griffin, co-owner of WP Griffin Inc, says the US potato export ban of 2021-22 could scare off investment to help farms like his compete with the bigger operations. Graphic file photo

Ten months after the US border reopened to table stock potatoes from PEI, the effects of that shutdown still linger in the minds and outlooks of Island farmers.

Many worry the border could slam shut again at any time. Some adjusted their planting strategy as a result and the seed industry is still unable to export a single potato off-Island.

Maclennan

Jonathan MacLennan says he doesn’t expect to be able to sell any seed potatoes off-Island again in light of the ongoing seed export ban. Graphic file photo

