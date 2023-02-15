Ten months after the US border reopened to table stock potatoes from PEI, the effects of that shutdown still linger in the minds and outlooks of Island farmers.
Many worry the border could slam shut again at any time. Some adjusted their planting strategy as a result and the seed industry is still unable to export a single potato off-Island.
Jonathan MacLennan of MacLennan Properties Ltd in West Cape says he has no expectations of ever being able to export seed again. His farm is about half seed, half processing.“I hope it doesn’t happen, but the export seed industry could come to an end.”
Last year his operation only planted what it could sell on PEI, without reducing the amount. They farm about 700 acres of potatoes, along with grain, hay and green manure crops.
Mr MacLennan said they found new local markets so all their acreage was spoken for. Most of their seed was sold to Island growers to replant for processing.
“We did have some that could have been exported off PEI but it was a pretty small amount.”
With fertilizer and fuel costs up sharply, the 2022 crop was already the most expensive ever planted on the Island, so the US export ban came at the worst possible time, he said.
And Mr MacLennan is one of many growers who fear the other shoe could drop, calling the shutdown an overreaction by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
It was a dark few months that took a toll on farmers’ mental health, he said, and not only in the seed industry. The uncertainty lingers in other parts of the industry, even processing, he said.
“They’ve seen what the regulators of the industry could do to seed growers and wonder what could happen to them.”
He said the compensation has not come close to making up for the losses. They received table stock compensation provincially, but the value of the seed they diverted instead of selling hasn’t been recouped.
“If we had waited until April to sign up for diversion, we would’ve gotten the full value for our seed. As of now, we only got half. CFIA says they’re going to come up with the other half for the growers that diverted early, but they haven’t yet.”
Notices sent to some seed growers last April to address the risk of unused potatoes triggered eligibility for CFIA compensation, said Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) and CFIA in a statement.
The two departments are still exploring support for seed producers through CFIA’s Potato Wart Compensation Regulations and AAFC’s Surplus Potato Management Response Plan, they said.
PEI Potato Board secretary/treasurer Chad Robertson, with Marvyn’s Gardens in Eastern Kings, agrees a lot of pain is still being felt from the fallout of the export ban.
“It made a lot of people question the future of the industry and look at their situation in it.”
His 550-acre farm reduced their acreage by about 15 per cent in 2022, growing what they knew they could sell to Canadian markets. Previously 25 per cent of their potatoes went to the US. Last year they sold “a little” south of the border, including to Puerto Rico.
Harvest time brought a good crop, and so far they have been moving a lot to the US.
Mr Robertson said he finds himself looking back at the calendar and thinking about what he was doing this time last year - destroying potatoes with a snowblower, which he described as sickening.
“It’s still pretty fresh in the back of your mind.”
It’s good that the province promotes the Farmers Talk program, he said, which offers help with mental health and stress through the provincial Farmer Assistance Program.
As for this year, Marvyn’s Gardens plans to plant around the same amount they normally would, with the hope of getting “enough out of the other end of the season to make it work.”
Still, he said the industry is a spore or two away from this issue being in the forefront again.
In Elmsdale, WP Griffin Inc co-owner Colton Griffin said their view of the future has become more pessimistic due to the export ban.
“I don’t have a lot of hope that we’re going to be able to continue to compete long-term with some of the bigger operations. Our entire industry has basically been shaken to the core,” he said.
The Griffins farm about 2,000 acres and anywhere from 25 to 50 per cent of the potatoes they pack go to the US. The operation relies on the seed industry to help it grow, particularly for new varieties that are more efficient, so the limbo facing seed growers has wider implications.
The federal government does not appreciate the magnitude of its actions in November 2021, Mr Griffin said.
WP Griffin planted as per usual last spring, though they may have been a few acres short due to not being able to get some of the seeds they wanted. 2022 was a good growing year for them.
“People do want our potatoes. There’s no issue there,” he said, adding the markets look to be strong this year.
Looking ahead, he’s worried farms like his that want to keep growing won’t be able to attract the investment required to expand.
“Who’s going to make investments in the industry? After the display we saw last year and the support we did not get from government, who in their right mind is going to think that’s a good idea?
