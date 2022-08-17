Impaired driving was a factor in at least four Kings County collisions in the month of July.
RCMP laid more charges and responded to an increased number of calls related to the offence through the month compared to June 2022 and July 2021.
Impaired driving was a factor in at least four Kings County collisions in the month of July.
RCMP laid more charges and responded to an increased number of calls related to the offence through the month compared to June 2022 and July 2021.
“There has definitely been an uptick and it’s something we are monitoring,” Kings District Sergeant Shaun Coady said.
Officers conducted four checkstops in July to screen for impaired driving. They also monitor for the offence throughout regular patrols.
Impaired driving was a factor in a single vehicle rollover in Lower Montague on July 11.
A vehicle also veered off the road in Southampton on July 19, a car crashed in Georgetown Royalty on July 22 and a transport truck hit a guardrail in Cardigan on July 23.
Police responded to nine reports of suspected impaired driving in Three Rivers throughout the month, laid five charges and investigations are pending in relation to a few remaining reports, Sgt Coady said.
“The general public and members of the community are oftentimes the ‘eyes and ears’ for the police and we rely on the community to assist in such investigations,” he said in his report to Three Rivers Council August 7.
Kings County can also expect police to engage in targeted enforcement activities in relation to distracted driving and parked emergency vehicles.
“Drivers must slow down to half the posted speed limit and move over a lane if it’s safe to do so,” Sgt Coady said.
This applies to stopped police vehicles, ambulances, fire trucks as well as tow trucks and recovery vehicles. Violations can result in fines up to $1,000 and three demerit points.
Police patrols are also carried out on the water this summer.
A proactive enforcement patrol, which primarily focused on education, was conducted on July 16. The officers mostly engaged with boaters in the Brudenell River area and Seal Cove.
“Boaters were quite frankly surprised to see us,” Sgt Coady said.
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017. I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.