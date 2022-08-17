Montague RCMP detachment

RCMP Sgt Shaun Coady says impaired driving factored into accidents in Lower Montague, Southampton, Georgetown Royalty and Cardigan in July. Graphic file photo

Impaired driving was a factor in at least four Kings County collisions in the month of July. 

RCMP laid more charges and responded to an increased number of calls related to the offence through the month compared to June 2022 and July 2021. 

Tags

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017. I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.