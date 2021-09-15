Ross and Frank, 8-year-old Belgians showed their power at the horse pulls at the Eastern Kings Exhibition Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of more than 50 people. The horses, owned by Brady Doiron of Fort Augustus on the right, are Amish broke and this was their first year competing on the horse pull circuit. They pulled 3,500 pounds in this particular event.
Gunnie and Jim were a handful for Kyle Steeves from off-Island and his team pulling 3,500 pounds during competition at Eastern Kings Exhibition on Sunday.
Stephen MacEwen follows behind his team as Garnet Ross controls the reins during the Horse Pulls at the Eastern Kings Exhibition Sunday afternoon. The Cardigan resident’s team of Percherons, Sonny and Rob, were pulling 3,500 pounds. This was their first year participating.
Charlotte MacAulay photos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.