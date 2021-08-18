How’s your golf game coming along? I hope some of you have enjoyed this season’s series of Smash Factor Golf Tips and it’s a real pleasure to hear so many positive comments.
With the MacKenzie Tour coming to Brudenell at the end of August, this is a terrific opportunity to see some of the best golfers on the planet fine tune their games.
What’s really fun is to watch how each player prepares for the tournament prior to actual game day and it is something I highly recommend for you to go out and observe.
You will see them all ‘work the bag’ all in their own way. Some players will randomly select clubs, others will work the bag from SW up to driver, but prior to game day, they will train differently, and all be working on something that is individual to them.
Prior to game day the players are loose and all of them know it’s their job to entertain, yes, some are more approachable than others, and I don’t recommend rattling off a bunch of questions but if you see something that intrigues you about the manner in which they are training, I highly suggest, politely asking them what they are doing and why? The odd player may bite your head off, but the overwhelming majority of these players are on this tour to learn and gain experience and many have been travelling a long time, so interaction is often welcome.
What’s interesting is all these players have coaches and they all train, while somewhat on the same track, differently.
When I was a player, I never really liked watching other players hit balls, but that was a mistake and something later in life I learned to change. It was like getting tips from your peers, getting an inside look at how they prepared and gave me a perspective of what I could do to improve my own training program.
Having said all that, in my opinion the most fun you can have as a spectator of a major event such as the MacKenzie Tour is to park yourself on the tee deck for a morning, an afternoon and/or even for just for an hour or so and observe carefully how and what these talented players do.
Now this is dicey, but the one thing I’ve noticed here in PEI is how little even the good players practise. Golf is not just about playing, its about building work habits, working the wedges, working the bag, eliminating the weaknesses in your game and balancing out the skill level in all your clubs, all your shots and learning how to focus/concentrate in the little zone you need to put yourself into just prior to executing the shot.
Golf is a game of dedication, there are no natural golfers, the swing itself is considered to be one of the most complex series of physical movements ever studied by sports scientists. Yet at the highest level it’s about concentration, the ability to turn on/off every thought you have at the right time, see the target, visualize the trajectory, shape of the shot and let the body execute what the mind knows has to be done.
It’s been awhile since such high quality golf has come to the Island. Grab your sports chair, bring your favourite golfing friend and take some time to watch some of the best golfers on the planet practice prior to the event itself. I think you will be amazed at what you can see learn and incorporate positively into your own routine to improve your own game at a much more rapid rate.
Enjoy, kind regards, Terry Hashimoto
