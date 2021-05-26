On the surface, these numbers seem spectacularly random. 834. 1351. 517. But boy oh boy, do those numbers tell a story for me. Let’s start with 834.
After leaving Canada AM in June of 2016, I was asked by Scenic Luxury Tours to host three river cruises in 2017, which I did. Two in Europe, on the Rhine and Danube, and one in southeast Asia, on the Mekong. Early in 2019, I was exploring ways to continue my newfound relationship with this part of the travel industry when I hooked up with Travis Stewart of the Stewart Travel Group in Charlottetown. Long story short, he asked me to host a Danube river cruise in October of 2020 and could I attend an information night about it Tuesday, February 12, 2019? Oh, and by the way, we want you AND Heather to host it. Having to go home and tell your wife we’ve been asked to host a European river cruise is the very definition of ‘winning!’
(Never been on a river cruise? The main difference between ‘river’ and ‘ocean’ cruises, besides about 4,000 less people, is that you will never get seasick. So if you were using that as an excuse after spending too much time at the bar, you’d need to rethink that.)
But I digress. After a couple more information nights I was pretty excited when the trip sold out. I mean it was still 20 months away, but it wasn’t unusual the trip was that far away. That’s how booking for this type of cruise works in the industry. They’re extremely popular.
But now, that 20 months have come and gone. In fact, it has been 27 months since that first information night, 834 days ago. At first we thought, and hoped, the cruise would be moved up a year, you know, 32 months since the information session. But there will be no cruise in 2021 either. There remain too many variables and too many unknowns. And quite frankly, a lot depends on a person’s comfort level in travelling right now.
Naturally, because of the time frame, the original cruise is no longer. That’s the bad news. But there is good news. First, people have a lot of discretionary funds in the bank from, well, not travelling. But more importantly, people who love to travel, miss travel, and want to get back to travel. Travel specialists will tell you that 2022 is setting up to be a banner year. Thankfully we’ll be part of it as a new Danube cruise with me is on the Stewart Travel books for October of 2022. October 25 to be exact. I’m firmly in the camp that we’ll see some return of ‘normalcy’ by this fall, and by the new year, people’s hesitation to travel abroad will hopefully abate.
Which brings me to my other two numbers. If my cruise does indeed set sail as currently scheduled, October 25, 2022, that would be 1,351 days from the time it was first announced. And before I get too excited, I still have to process that it’s still 517 days from today.
