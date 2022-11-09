When words fail physical presence speaks volumes.
Hopefully as people step back into the open to attend public gatherings there will be a large presence at Remembrance Day ceremonies across the region on Friday.
Late last week Islanders basked in the sunshine and record-breaking warmth in a seeming second summer but it’s undeniable some thoughts drifted to the dwindling number of Veterans.
Those Veterans fought for our freedom and ever after protected Canadians’ rights through many wars and peacekeeping missions - and they continue to do so.
Memories are all we have of many of those courageous men and women whose stories have never been more important to share and preserve. It is the duty of civilians to ensure their legacy lives on in their physical absence.
One such action is to support the Legion’s Poppy Campaign. While seemingly a small gesture collectively it helps branches raise money to support Veterans and their families in need. It also enables Legions to support causes in their community and contribute to efforts for the betterment of all.
Artificial poppies have a lengthy history. The first were sold in Britain in 1921 to raise money to support ex-servicemen and the families of those who died in conflict. Prior to that the flowers were first manufactured in France to raise money for war orphans.
Little has changed in the appearance of the iconic poppy over the years. The colour red has been constant although the original ones featured a yellow centre and later green and after that black. The intent however is steadfast.
Most important of all on Friday is to attend a Remembrance Day service. There are many to choose from in eastern PEI. The brief amount of time it takes to attend a ceremony pales in comparison to the often appalling conditions Veterans endured as they voluntarily fought for the cause.
The tradition of Remembrance Day evolved out of Armistice Day which was observed at Buckingham Palace, commencing with King George V. He hosted a banquet in honour of the president of the French Republic during the evening hours of November 10, 1919. The occasion commemorated the end of hostilities of the Great War in 1918.
The first Remembrance Day ceremony, in Canada was held on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on November 11, 1934.
More than 2,300,000 Canadians have served throughout this country’s history and more than 118,000 made the ultimate sacrifice.
We cannot forget.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
