As the federal election campaign passes the midway point, candidates in Cardigan talked to The Graphic about what they're hearing from people at their doors.
Liberal incumbent Lawrence MacAulay said the biggest issue he’s hearing lately is the labour shortage in many industries.
“The economy on the Island is basically booming and everybody’s looking for employees,” he said. “People are concerned.”
He said he does like seeing construction companies so busy though, suggesting things have changed from past years when there was a shortage of jobs in the economy.
Mr MacAulay said he hasn’t heard about health care from constituents as much as he would have expected.
“We have to provide more health care funding and we will. But to tell you there’s a lot of people talking about it? Not a whole lot.”
Mr MacAulay thinks most people are happy with the way the pandemic has been handled on PEI, and with the federal Liberals’ cooperation with the provincial PC government.
He brings a mask with him while campaigning but does not put it on unless someone asks him to, he said.
Although national polls have indicated a momentum swing in favour of the Conservatives since the campaign began, Mr MacAulay said he is not seeing that on the ground.
“I couldn’t say I see a shift. There’s only one important poll, the one on election day,” he said. “I used to pay more attention to the polls. I’m not sure you can depend on polls as much as you used to. It hasn’t worked out the last number of elections.”
Meanwhile, Conservative candidate Wayne Phelan and Green candidate Michael MacLean both say health care is the number one issue they’re hearing about.
Mr Phelan said that has become the dominant focus, whether it’s mental health, seniors' care or other issues.
Many things he hears about, such as the shortage of family doctors or wait times for surgeries, are provincial responsibility. The federal government is responsible for health transfers to the provinces but cannot dictate how the money is spent.
He added many have told him they don’t think Mr MacAulay can be beat, but can’t support Liberal leader Justin Trudeau so they pledge to vote Conservative.
“Everybody’s been promised everything under the sun the last six weeks (by the federal Liberals),” Mr Phelan said. “Where were they the last two years?”
Although he is a relative newcomer to politics and election polling, he said there has been a clear shift in momentum over the last few weeks.
“It was quite obvious (early in the election) the Conservatives were chasing the Liberals and we had nothing to lose. Now it’s very obvious the Liberals are chasing the Conservatives. There’s no doubt.”
Mr MacLean, the Green Party candidate, said the pandemic has delayed major issues in health care that have to be taken care of.
“If we don’t start taking steps now to meet future health care needs, we’re going to have a serious problem,” he said.
That includes people with disabilities not getting enough support to live on and parents struggling to find child care, particularly for children with disabilities.
Mr MacLean said far more medical school applicants are qualified than the small number being accepted. He’s also in favour of government providing support to child care centres to allow them to greatly expand their capacity and ensure children with disabilities are included.
“There can’t be an implicit assumption to take some children over other children,” he said.
When asked how likely it is for a newly-elected MP to influence such changes, Mr MacLean said there has been a trend toward concentrated power in the prime minister’s office and he’s not sure how to change that.
The lack of power for backbenchers is a pet peeve that led him to run for the Greens, which don’t whip votes in Parliament. He said proportional representation would help return more power to voters and MPs.
NDP candidate Lynne Thiele said several issues have been a constant focus from constituents she’s spoken to.
Affordable housing, especially for seniors and young people, is a “desperate need” for many, she said.
Quality health care access and wait times in the emergency room are another issue she’s been hearing.
“Stories of waiting on a chair in ER with an appendicitis attack affect us all,” she said. “There seems to be a crisis around every corner, and I find the federal government has been responsible for creating them.”
Ms Thiele said the first door she knocked on was her neighbour, who agreed to vote for her because she supports a Basic Income Guarantee on PEI. The provincial government has asked the feds to fund a BIG pilot project for PEI several times, with little response.
Climate change, child care and clean water in Indigenous communities are other issues she wants to see addressed more than they have been.
