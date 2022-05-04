The housing crisis in our province is a dominant issue affecting the livelihood of Islanders and their ability to afford their own home. The population growth on Prince Edward Island, as well as the government’s lack of investment in public housing, leaves many Islanders scrambling to find living arrangements.
There is a shortage of supply of houses for sale to meet the demand of people looking to buy homes. Limitations on skilled trades people prevent more houses from being built, and on top of this, the cost of houses are at historic highs.
According to the CREA (Canadian Real Estate Association), the price of homes on PEI increased 21.9 per cent from 2020-2021. This puts enormous strain on buyers looking to purchase a home, especially first-time home buyers who don’t have a previous home to sell. For some, the price makes it impossible to enter the housing market.
Although the Bank of Canada had good intentions in making money easily accessible when they lowered interest rates, the side effects of record amounts of cheap money entering the housing market has resulted in record high prices. To address the problem I believe interest rates need to go up so mortgage rates will more accurately reflect the value of a home. Furthermore, a government incentive to encourage people to enter the trades can help accommodate the demand for more houses to be built.
