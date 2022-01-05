The rebuilding of Inclusions East Training Centre is a project that will send reverberations throughout the whole community, said executive director Nancy Anderson as she leads a tour through the 7,500 square-foot space on Crescent Lane in Brudenell that will replace the aging Kingswood Centre.
Construction of phase one is in full swing and is expected to be completed by March 2022.
"The new centre will have a revamped wood workshop with a training room,” Ms Anderson said, also describing a kitchen equipped for teaching and production with a separate space for producing gluten free products.
Currently Kingswood Centre is located on Campbell Avenue in Montague. The structure, built in the early 1970s, has become too small for the needs of the clients living with intellectual and/or physical disabilities.
The new building will also house workshop rooms for clients to participate in ceramics and laser engraving as well as a large gathering space which can also be used as a community room.
Funding for the approximately $1 million project (renovations and equipment) is a combination of donations, financing and provincial and federal contributions.
Ms Anderson estimates $700,000 will come from fundraising efforts and that includes generous donations from community groups such as the Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI. Their most recent contribution of $75,000 was delivered by secretary Robert Jay.
Mr Jay said the rotary club is pleased to participate in the community project.
“This is a grassroots project that helps people right in our community,” he said.
The fact that clients are not only learning valuable skills, but also putting products out in the community makes the connection even more significant, he added.
“Inclusions, it is right there in the name,” he said.
“This building is a benefit for the whole community.”
Ms Anderson said there are several positives from the client’s perspective as well.
“It allows us to be able to provide quality service to clients and to be in a space more conducive to what they deserve,” she said.
“That in turn supports the families of those clients.”
Inclusions presently serves about 60 clients and Ms Anderson said they will be able to accommodate more as they expand.
Phase two of the project includes plans for an addition to the new facility. That space will allow more room to accommodate clients with more demanding physical disabilities.
The new training centre is one of two major projects Inclusions East has in the works right now.
An independent living centre, expected to be open in late spring, is being built on Grace Lane in Montague.
Consisting of eight one-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment clients can live independently with the security of having supports close by when needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.