There is no doubt the rising cost of firewood this year can be linked directly back to volatile fuel prices.
“It ranges from parts for the equipment to fuel to hydraulic oil,” Tyson Regular, of Regular’s Firewood & Logging in Murray Harbour, said.
“Everything has spiked in price, but it has mostly been the fuel that has affected us. It costs more to cut and it costs more to deliver so we had to put up our prices.”
Last year the cost of a cord of 8-foot lengths was $120. This year customers are paying $140.
Though he no longer sells blocked and split wood, Mr Regular said he has been hearing the price has increased $25 - $30.
Other firewood producers in Kings County contacted by The Graphic echo Mr Regular’s reasoning when it comes to higher fuel prices.
As for demand, Mr Regular hasn’t seen a significant change.
He said the recent drop in fuel prices over the past month is good news.
“I think it’s a tough year for everyone and hopefully things will turn around,” he said.
The provincial government’s free and rebated heat pump programs are having an effect on some wood producers.
Some say fewer people are burning wood with the reasons varying from the popularity of heat pumps to the fact much of the customer base has been seniors and as they move on to other accommodations in their older years, less of the generation following are inclined to use wood heat.
