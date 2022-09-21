868306226

woodpine on the farm

 carlosbezz

There is no doubt the rising cost of firewood this year can be linked directly back to volatile fuel prices.

“It ranges from parts for the equipment to fuel to hydraulic oil,” Tyson Regular, of Regular’s Firewood & Logging in Murray Harbour, said.

