Increasing costs of feed for animals is an ongoing issue and Brudenell Miniatures Barnyard Zoo is among those affected. Owner Paul Matheson says he’s had to increase admission to the zoo to cope with the challenging times. In this photo 2-year-old Winnie Campbell got an up-close look at a guinea pig. Winnie is the daughter of Angus and Jodie Campbell of British Columbia. The family is on PEI visiting with grandparents Mae and John Campbell of Cardigan. Charlotte MacAulay photo
This Polish hen at Brudenell Miniatures Barnyard Zoo spends a lot of time scratching the ground for extras. Her diet consists of crushed wheat, barley and corn, as well as game bird flight conditioner. Owner Paul Matheson said the cost of feed for all his animals has increased this year.
As Paul Matheson starts his daily tour around the barnyard giving fresh water to some of the dozens of animals that call Brudenell Miniatures Barnyard Zoo home, he says feed costs have risen anywhere from 20 to 35 per cent this year.
Whether that is due to increased cost of fuel and fertilizer, the war in Ukraine, Covid supply issues or all of the above the cause is irrelevant, someone has to pay, he adds.
The various breeds of animals Mr Matheson houses means there is no one specific food that suits all.
“With the miniature animals, their stomaches can’t tolerate a lot of the heavy grains,” he says.
“Every animal gets a certain type of feed so it’s not like I can go out and buy bulk.”
Having everything from guinea pig feed to rabbit feed to specialized feed for the sheep and for the goats normal wheat, corn and rolled oats it requires a lot of different orders.
Pigeon feed and specialized bird feed gets shipped from Ontario and the cost of that had gone up as well.
Last year Mr Matheson went through 900 bales of hay. He paid from $4 to $6 per bale then and he expects this year the price will be higher.
“Farmers are just trying to get by themselves,” he says.
Mr Matheson has raised the price of admission to the barnyard zoo, but still, that doesn’t cover the cost of feed. The self-made farmer never really expected it would.
Brudenell Miniatures started out with a pair of miniature horses, Mr Matheson, a former paramedic, purchased a few years ago.
He was keen on having a hobby farm with the thought that a few animals to look after would help pass the time.
Soon a few goats were added into the mix.
Then one thing led to another and soon there were pens and barns popping up on all sides of the horse paddock to house more and more miniature breeds.
It has grown exponentially over time and he chose to share the fun with others by opening it up to the public.
The first season began in 2019, but tropical storm Dorion caused some damage that year shutting things down for a time.
The last two years visitors have been sporadic with various public health regulations in play, but Mr Matheson expects things to improve this year.
