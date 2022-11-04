A November 8th production at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown will commemorate the lives and sacrifices of Island Indigenous soldiers.
Sma’knis is a collaboration of the Mi’kmaq Heritage Actors, MHA, and the Playhouse, said Julie Pellissier-Lush explaining how the group is taking their experiences from a trip to Dieppe, France this past summer and sharing them with a broader audience.
Sma’knis is the Mi’kmaq word for warrior and using it as the title of the production is significant.
“It is about the souls of the men who went out there, and fought for a land that wasn’t theirs; who gave everything to stand up for what they thought was right,” Ms Pellissier-Lush said. “They were the protectors, they were the warriors, this shows who they were, and what they should be remembered as.”
November 8th is Indigenous Remembrance Day.
Kings Playhouse executive director Haley Zavo said the show is third in their multi-year legacy project.
In 2019 the production was At the Dog Leg Turn Of The Road and in 2021 Greetings: Army Musicians Message Home.
With reconciliation being one of the core values of the Playhouse, Sma’knis is the perfect fit.
“Part of reconciliation is providing space and helping to elevate and tell the stories of Indigenous experiences, Ms Zavo said.
“It is time we hear those stories of Indigenous veterans and also the impact of the war on Indigenous communities as a whole.”
Ms Pellissier-Lush agrees. She points to a long list of Island Indigenous Veterans: Labobe, Knockwood, Francis, and Peters to name a few, as a testament to their service.
“Mi’kmaq veterans fought side by side with their non-native comrades in the battlefields of Europe and Asia, during the two World Wars and in Korea, yet they were not allowed to have a drink with them in the Legions when they returned to Canada,” she said. “Although these great men and women showed great loyalty and love for their country risking, and sometimes giving up, their lives for a country that did not recognize them as citizens, the Government of Canada and mainstream society continued to treat the Mi’kmaq like little children.”
Ms Zavo said bringing injustices such as losing their Indian status when they signed up to fight and upon returning having to choose between their status or getting Veteran benefits to light is important.
“You know that is horrendous and that is on us to make right,” she added.
The presentation is a reflection on what MHA saw and heard during their trip as part of a delegation with Veterans Affairs Canada. It is filled with photos, storytelling, music and dance.
“What the Veterans want us to know is they were people, not just numbers,” Ms Pellissier-Lush said, explaining the graves over there were friends not just numbers and ranks. “It is a true story, that we got to experience and see.”
While bringing that message to the audience is key, Ms Pellissier-Lush said the show is a continuation of how MHA helps the next generation.
“We have 32 young people in our group from Lennox Island/Abegweit, from off reserve and from other nations of Indigenous peoples. We came together because we had a dream to teach our young people a pride in who they are, a knowledge of the stories from the past, and courage to share with others this rich beautiful history of the Mi’kmaq.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.