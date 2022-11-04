drum beach_col.jpg

Several Indigenous Veterans and members of Mi’kmaq Heritage actors during their trip to Dieppe, France to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Dieppe.    Submitted photo

A November 8th production at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown will commemorate the lives and sacrifices of Island Indigenous soldiers.

Sma’knis is a collaboration of the Mi’kmaq Heritage Actors, MHA, and the Playhouse, said Julie Pellissier-Lush explaining how the group is taking their experiences from a trip to Dieppe, France this past summer and sharing them with a broader audience.

Members of the Mi’kmaq Heritage Actors performed on the beach at Dieppe during the 80th Anniversary tour.          Submitted photo

